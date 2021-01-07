Nala, Representing A New Era In The Food Industry, To Open World's First AI-Based Robotic Restaurant In Naperville, Illinois

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nala Robotics, Inc. announced today that it is opening the world's first state-of-the-art intelligent restaurant, in Naperville, Illinois, at Route 59 and Ogden Ave. this April, 2021. This AI-based robotic kitchen can create dishes from any cuisine around the world, using authentic recipes from celebrated chefs. The flagship restaurant is expected to be the first step in transforming the food service industry with AI-powered service, addressing many of the issues affecting restaurant owners during COVID-19. Nala Robotics provides consumers an endless variety of cuisine without potential contamination from human contact.

"We are eager to see our years of hard work put into action this April. We expect Nala to be one of the biggest gamechangers in restaurant automation—emerging as the "go to" technology and methodology for years to come," said Vijay Kodali, the company's Chief Technology Officer.

Thanks to their proprietary hardware and software, each order placed to the robotic chef is created precisely as requested, ensuring every customer receives their food customized to their preferences and dietary requirements. Modifications like "Easy on Spices", "No Salt", "Allergic to Peanuts", or "Keto Specific Ingredients" are guaranteed to be fulfilled by the AI-driven restaurant, simply by placing an order through the Nala App.

"Nala is the culmination of our years of research to bring a chef's passionate culinary creations to life and customize it for every connoisseur's taste using robotics and Artificial Intelligence. Our Naperville food court is first of many locations that we plan to launch all over world." said Ajay Sunkara, the company's President.

For their debut, Nala will offer the menus of 10 restaurants in one. The robotic kitchen is a pizza parlor, burger joint, and chicken wing shack all at once. Additionally, international cuisines will be on offer: Italian, Thai, Mexican, Chinese, Indian, Mediterranean, and Portuguese. Thanks to the AI-controlled robotic chef, each dish can be cooked to perfection, with the recipes of celebrity chefs from around the world.

Nala Robotics is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and maintains strategic planning and development offices in Fremont, California, Hyderabad, Noida, and Bangalore, India, and Kiev, Ukraine.

