Najoh Tita-Reid Joins CafeMedia Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeMedia, the premiere network of independent digital publishers, today announced that Najoh Tita-Reid has joined its Board of Directors. In this role, Tita-Reid will advise CafeMedia on its strategy for growth, brand development and new strategic opportunities, helping drive the company's mission to build a creator-first future for the open web.

Tita-Reid is the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Logitech, where her responsibilities include worldwide marketing, brand equity, creative, branded and DTC ecommerce sites, and marketing transformation. Tita-Reid was inspired to join the technology industry in order to directly contribute to the meaningful advances the industry can make in improving lives.

Prior to joining Logitech in 2020, Tita-Reid was Global Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Executive Board at Hero AG, where she built the company's first truly global innovation pipeline, removing silos to foster cooperation across 11 global and regional food brands, while leading significant growth across key markets. Earlier, Tita-Reid held diverse general management, marketing and product development roles with some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, health care and consumer product companies, including Bayer, Merck and Procter & Gamble. As SVP at the GlobalHue Advertising Agency in New York, Tita-Reid delivered the largest communication effort for African Americans in US government history, working on a cross-cultural national team for the 2010 Census. Throughout her career, Tita-Reid has developed groundbreaking initiatives, including the award-winning My Black is Beautiful platform and community.

"Najoh Tita-Reid is a visionary global leader, known for fostering innovation and growth across multibillion-dollar consumer brands," said Michael Sanchez, CEO of CafeMedia. "Najoh embodies our company values: she is entrepreneurial, creative and focused on excellence. She shares our foundational belief that providing creators with the tools they need to build successful businesses will lead to a richer, more vibrant and diverse internet -- and global community."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Board of a company that plays such a direct role sustaining thousands of small businesses, especially in a moment when those businesses are facing critical challenges," said Tita-Reid. "CafeMedia gives creators everywhere the technology and tools they need to grow and fulfill their potential. I look forward to helping them continue their mission in this next phase of the internet."

About CafeMedia

CafeMedia is the exclusive network for the world's best independent publishers, providing the technology and services to help them grow their businesses and maximize success. Serving over 3,000 premium publishers through its AdThrive and CafeMedia brands, the company manages all digital advertising sales and technology, empowering creators to make a living doing what they love - producing great content. The company blends the best of both worlds: exceptional customer service and industry-leading monetization.

The publishers represented by the company reach 167 million monthly unique visitors. Ranking as the 11th largest digital entity and as #1 in Food, Family, Home and Lifestyle, CafeMedia provides precision advertising and data solutions that connect brands to these deeply engaged audiences.

For more information, please visit www.cafemedia.com

