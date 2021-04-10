Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care products market is expected to grow by $ 2.

The nail care products market is expected to grow by $ 2.40 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care, expansion of distribution network and growing customer engagement through digital media platform are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as availability of counterfeit nail care products, growing health awareness among customers and regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging will hamper the market growth.

Nail Care Products Market: Product LandscapeBased on the product, the nail polish segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Nail Care Products Market: Distribution Channel LandscapeBased on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Nail Care Products Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for nail care products in APAC. The rising trend of nail art and use of artificial nails and accessories will facilitate the nail care products market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Coty Inc.

KISS Products Inc.

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Light Elegance

Oriflame Group

ORLY International Inc.

Revlon Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever Group

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

