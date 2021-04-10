Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The nail care products market is expected to grow by $ 2.40 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care, expansion of distribution network and growing customer engagement through digital media platform are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as availability of counterfeit nail care products, growing health awareness among customers and regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging will hamper the market growth.
Nail Care Products Market: Product LandscapeBased on the product, the nail polish segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Nail Care Products Market: Distribution Channel LandscapeBased on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Nail Care Products Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for nail care products in APAC. The rising trend of nail art and use of artificial nails and accessories will facilitate the nail care products market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
