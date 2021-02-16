NAI Mountain Commercial Rebrands As Fortius Capital's Investment Services Division To Unlock National Commercial Real Estate Opportunities

VAIL, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortius Capital , a real estate private equity, services and development company, is pleased to commence regional expansion efforts by launching its investment services division to grow the company's development presence beyond select US mountain markets.

Fortius Capital - Investment Services is led by Erich Schmidt, VP of Brokerage, and Steven Sendor, VP of Acquisitions. With more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience in mountain markets, the former NAI Mountain Commercial team is now able to apply its investment sales and brokerage experience across asset classes under Fortius Capital.

"We're proud to welcome the NAI Mountain Commercial Team as members of the Fortius Capital family. Giving this group the keys to new markets will be instrumental in national expansion efforts across all aspects of our business, from private equity to development," said Mike Pearson, President and CEO of Fortius Capital. "It was a natural extension to our vertically-integrated team, and we're excited about the prospective growth for our clients and investors."

The company's vertically-integrated model unlocks value over the entire deal lifecycle, enhancing undervalued or non-performing assets in attractive mountain and resort markets.

"Our new Fortius Capital home will allow us to deliver the same caliber of service, diligence and deal quality for past, current and new clients across national markets. We will remain an affiliate of NAI Global," says Erich Schmidt, VP of Brokerage.

"The NAI flag has and will continue to serve us well, but new opportunities in emerging markets are what we're after in 2021. We're no longer limited to a single region," said Steven Sendor, VP of Acquisitions.

Fortius Capital: Developing the Future of Mountain Real Estate

Fortius Capital is a vertically-integrated real estate private equity, services and development company with a focus on emerging markets in mountain states. The company is a deal sponsor, builder, developer, asset manager and investment property advisor that holds a 15-year track record of capitalizing on attractive commercial investments and development projects across the western United States. Fortius Capital sources and capitalizes the deal, designs and builds the real estate, and markets and sells every project. Today, the company is one of the few real estate operators in the State of Colorado with a vertically-integrated developer and builder platform. If interested in learning more about becoming an investment partner in future projects, please click the provided link: https://fortiuscap.com/pages/become-partner/

Fortius Capital - Investment Services

Fortius Capital - Investment Services is an asset class-agnostic, full service commercial real estate brokerage firm that has collectively participated in nearly $1B in mountain real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, leases and financings for a variety of clients. Other services include site selection, valuation, due diligence, brokerage, marketing and property management.

