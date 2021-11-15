Nahla Azmy (Photo: Business Wire)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and recycling in North America, today announced the appointment of Nahla Azmy to the role of Senior Vice President (SVP),...

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and recycling in North America, today announced the appointment of Nahla Azmy to the role of Senior Vice President (SVP), Investor Relations and Financial Communications, effective immediately. In her new role, Ms. Azmy will lead all investor relations activities and act in a strategic advisory capacity to the Company's executive leadership team. Ms. Azmy will report to Li-Cycle's President, CEO, and co-founder, Ajay Kochhar.

Ms. Azmy brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior investor relations officer and former equity analyst, providing strategic and financial community perspectives while also building strong investor relations programs for companies experiencing major growth and transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nahla to Li-Cycle as we expand on the commercialization of our lithium-ion battery recycling technologies globally and deliver value to all stakeholders," said Mr. Kochhar. "Nahla has a proven track record with the investment community and is a veteran in the lithium sector. As a member of our executive leadership team, we will tap into her strong investor insights and guidance."

"I am excited to join Li-Cycle with its visionary and innovative leadership team at the forefront of the lithium-ion battery recycling industry. It is great to be back in the lithium space and to be part of this compelling business strategy and sustainability story at a pivotal inflection point for the Company," said Ms. Azmy.

Prior to joining Li-Cycle, Ms. Azmy served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Communications for Ecovyst (formerly PQ Corporation), where she developed and implemented an investor relations program for the company following its 2017 IPO. Prior to this role, she established and led transformational investor relations programs for Versum Materials (acquired by Merck AG), Alcoa (separated into three companies), Rockwood Holdings (acquired by Albemarle), and NRG Energy. Before joining NRG, Ms. Azmy was an equity analyst for eight years with a top-ranked utilities and power research team.

Ms. Azmy holds a Master of Business Administration degree from NYU Stern School of Finance and a Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University. She was elected to the NIRI Philadelphia Board of Directors in 2021, earned NIRI's Investor Relations Charter credential (IRC) in 2020, and is a member of the NIRI Senior IR Roundtable.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

