Nagourney Cancer Institute Launches Podcast 'Outliving Cancer' To Engage And Inspire

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nagourney Cancer Institute, a highly acclaimed cancer research facility located in Southern California, announced the official launch of " Outliving Cancer," a podcast hosted by Dr. Robert Nagourney, an internationally recognized pioneer in personalized cancer treatment.

The show will explore some of today's most important cancer-related issues, including a focus on how those afflicted with cancer can overcome their disease and the steps we can all take to reduce our own risks in the future.

The first episode of the new podcast series explores an overview of cancer biology, the historical and current misunderstandings of what cancer is, and how the latest in targeted, precision treatment is improving the odds of many with cancer. It can be heard via multiple platforms, including Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Future episodes include a look at how and why cancer grows, how oncologists can improve outcomes for patients and an engaging discussion of the latest in functional profiling, a laboratory technique pioneered by Dr. Nagourney's laboratory that has doubled response rates compared to standard protocols. Dr. Nagourney will also discuss some of the amazing success stories involving people who have literally outlived their cancers.

With more than 20 years of experience in human tumor primary culture analyses, Dr. Nagourney has authored more than 100 manuscripts, book chapters, and abstracts including publications in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, and the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring the insights that we have gained about cancer to our listeners who have confronted cancer themselves or are concerned about it," said Dr. Nagourney. "This is an exciting time in cancer research. We have seen so many patients who are alive and well today through the clinical application of our laboratory techniques. We want to empower patients with the knowledge and insights that make it possible for each of them to outlive their cancers."

About the Nagourney Cancer InstituteDr. Robert Nagourney is an internationally recognized pioneer in cancer research and personalized cancer treatment. Dr. Nagourney and his team at the Nagourney Cancer Institute have developed a laboratory technique, functional profiling, that measures how cancer cells respond when they are exposed to a wide variety of drugs and drug combinations. By using this approach, the Nagourney team can determine the best drugs for each patient before they receive them.

