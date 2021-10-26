Nafty.me: Social Media Joins The Blockchain

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The public have spoken and Nafty listened, now is the time for a social media revolution. For too long social media has been governed with an iron fist by individuals or small groups, dictating what content people can post, who's accounts get deleted, and what people can and can't do. All this while selling off data, manipulating global audiences and making billions from the very people under their tyrannical rule. No more, Nafty.me launches on the blockchain, democratizing social media.

Donald Trump has been heavily covered in the media regarding the launch of his own social media app "Truth Social", supposedly promoting free speech for all. But who will be running the company? Yet another group of individuals looking to use a social media platform for their own agenda. A content censorship council who will manipulate what you can and post, only this time not controlled by Zuckerberg, but Donald Trump.

Where Nafty.me differs is simple, the community will decide platform policies, what features to develop and how to promote the platform. Nafty is giving the power and the money back to the users! Where other platforms make all the money while giving the users practically no tools to monetize their content, Nafty.me has easy-to-use tools to generate followers from external affiliates and internal cross-promotion (SFS). Users can grow and increase their brand, account and income as soon as they sign up.

With a fan site and NFT Marketplace integrated into the platform the users have the opportunity to monetize their content from day one. Just a few clicks and people will be able to mint and sell NFT's of their content to their already engaged group of followers, and with the help of the marketing tools reach an even wider audience with every piece of content.

The entire Nafty ecosystem accepts payment in their cryptocurrency, Nafty Token. When using the token everybody makes money, the fans, the creators and the whole community benefit. Using cryptocurrency cuts out the middlemen payment providers, so less fees to the fans, less fees for the creators, and users get paid instantly. There is no holding on to the money people have earned for weeks, no chance of chargebacks from credit card companies, what people earn they get, instantly.

Still there are lots of people who won't use crypto, whether it's too technical to set up, they don't trust it yet etc etc. Once again Nafty has this covered. With NaftyPay payment solution integrated into the ecosystem, users can easily pay with NaftyToken in a few clicks, no hassle, no fuss, payment simplified.

