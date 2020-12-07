NAES Corporation Acquires Bay4 Energy

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAES Corporation ("NAES") announced that it acquired Bay4 Energy Services, LLC ("Bay4"), a leading independent renewable energy service provider, effective 12/02/20.

The acquisition of Bay4 Energy adds 1.6GW of solar energy to the NAES Power Generation Services portfolio.

"We are excited that Bay4 will be joining the NAES family, bringing with it more than 30 years of asset performance and portfolio management experience," said Norm Escover, Interim CEO of NAES. "The acquisition of Bay4 further strengthens the breadth and depth of our capabilities by adding 1.6GW of solar power to the NAES Power Services portfolio, progressing our footprint within the renewable energy sector."

"It is great to realize this key milestone in our growth strategy," said Charlie Hoock, NAES Senior Vice President, Power Services. "The combination of Bay4 with NAES, the largest, third-party operation & maintenance service provider in North America, will allow us to leverage our capability to provide comprehensive, turn-key solutions to the renewable energy market."

Bay4 Energy operates and manages energy assets at numerous power plant facilities across the United States for owner-operators, financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, state governments, the Federal government and utilities. In the renewable space, NAES will focus on solar services including Operations and Maintenance, Asset Management, NERC, Engineering Solutions and Independent Engineering for utility scale, Distributed Generation, Commercial & Industrial and battery plus solar.

"Over the last decade, we have built Bay4 into one of the nation's leading independent O&M and service providers for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar and battery storage projects. We are recognized as the market leader in terms of quality of service and capabilities managing projects for some of the largest owners of renewable assets in the country," said Clay Biddinger, Chairman & CEO of Bay4. "Partnering with NAES will reinforce our leadership position in the market and give us significant resources to continue investing in our platform and further enhance our capabilities, reach and service levels in order to exceed our customers' expectations. We are thrilled to partner with NAES given their alignment with our mission and their unparalleled track record optimizing the performance of energy facilities across the power generation, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries."

NAES is an independent services company dedicated to optimizing the performance of energy facilities across the power generation, oil & gas and petrochemical industries. NAES applies its deep experience in operations, maintenance, construction, engineering and technical support to build, operate and maintain plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively.

NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 80 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.

Headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida, Bay4 Energy operates and manages energy assets at numerous power plant facilities across the United States for owner-operators, financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, state governments, Federal government, and utilities. In the renewable space, NAES will focus on services including operations and maintenance, asset management, NERC, engineering solutions, and independent engineering for utility-scale, distributed, and commercial & industrial solar and battery storage projects.

