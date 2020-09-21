Nadex Launches New Contracts To Increase Trading Opportunity

New knock-outs and call spreads have launched to give traders more opportunities on ever-popular forex and commodities markets

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Derivatives Exchange (Nadex) has launched eight new knock-outs and ten new call spreads which are now available to trade with a live Nadex account.

New Nadex Knock-Outs

Members can now trade eight new knock-outs based on forex pairs and commodities:

AUD/USD

USD/CAD

EUR/GBP

AUD/JPY

GBP/JPY

EUR/JPY

Natural gas

Silver

New weekly Nadex Call Spreads

Call spreads with weekly durations are worth up to $750, one of the largest dollar value contract on the exchange, opening up opportunities for traders with higher profit targets.

Weekly call spread durations have been introduced for the following ten forex pairs:

AUD/USD

AUD/JPY

EUR/USD

GBP/USD

USD/JPY

USD/CHF

USD/CAD

EUR/GBP

GBP/JPY

EUR/JPY

Adam McAden, Platform and Product specialist, said, "These new knock-outs and call spreads form part of our ongoing commitment to bringing traders new opportunities and building out our offering. We strive to provide more optionality, with contracts that will suit different trading styles and strategies."

Contracts based on the Australian dollar are some of our most popular - we're particularly excited to present new knock-outs and call spreads based on this currency.'

About Nadex

Nadex is the leading US exchange offering knock-outs, call spreads, and binary options. Nadex provides secure and innovative ways to participate in the markets - it is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), with member funds held in segregated accounts in major US banks.

Nadex enables members to trade stock indices, forex, commodities, and economic events. Over 10,000 contracts with durations between five minutes and one week are offered 23/5, on desktop and mobile platforms, giving Nadex members access to an ongoing series of short-term trading opportunities. As a regulated financial exchange, Nadex matches buyers and sellers, and does not take positions in any markets.

Based in Chicago, Nadex is the North American unit of IG Group (LON: IGG), a FTSE 250 global financial services firm with a market cap of £2.8 billion (as of June 2020).

