Nacho Flay Introduces Cat-Crafted Cat Food With The Launch Of Made By Nacho

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cats everywhere, listen up! Made by Nacho , a cat food for the modern cat, launches today, bringing better taste, as well as high-quality nutrition for your feline friends and cat companions. Developed by Nacho Flay, a Maine Coon Cat who grew up with 24/7 access to his dad, Chef Bobby Flay, the Made by Nacho menu prioritizes an equal focus on feline-specific taste and nutrition with a menu of wet and dry food and treats.

Growing up around a well-stocked kitchen, Nacho closely observed Bobby Flay as he cooked, always emphasizing the importance of selecting flavorful ingredients that support one's health. Nacho combined what he learned from his dad, and his inherent knowledge of his own species, to create a line of premium food, backed by nutrition. After two years of recipe testing and countless tastings, coupled with top insights from culinary and feline experts, Made by Nacho was born.

"While many know I am passionate about cooking, I am equally as passionate about the cats in my life," says Bobby Flay. "Made by Nacho melds those passions together, and with Nacho by my side, I am proud to share what we created. While I influence the recipes, Nacho does the hard work of creating the menu and paw-selecting every ingredient," added Flay.

While Made by Nacho is chef-inspired, Nacho also tapped his lifelong veterinarian, Dr. Katja Lang, to craft a menu that delivers the balanced nutrition cats need. Dr. Lang provides invaluable insights on flavor combinations that please a cat's palate and the ingredients that help cats live long and happy lives.

"Dogs have led R&D at pet food companies for long enough, and I'm excited to team up with Nacho and educate the larger feline community on cat health," said Dr. Katja Lang, DVM and Veterinary Consultant at Made by Nacho. "I've worked with Nacho to identify what is best for feline diets, starting with nutritional content, all the way down to flavor - because palatability is essential to a cat's food," added Dr. Lang.

Cats are carnivores, which is why Made by Nacho's menu leads with cage-free chicken, grass-fed beef and sustainably-caught salmon. To balance these proteins, fruits and vegetables like pumpkin, cranberries, blueberries and kale are added, bringing in a dose of antioxidants and immune bolstering benefits. And the secret ingredient? Bone broth. It provides a concentration of protein, flavorful nutrients, and collagen to all recipes and extra hydration in the wet food recipes. To round out Made by Nacho's menu, millet and oats are added for fiber, in addition to pre and probiotics for digestive health. Made by Nacho is made in the USA with the world's finest ingredients.

Furthering his mission to help cats everywhere, Nacho and his team initiated the Made by Nacho Charitable Fund at the New York Community Trust. At launch, the fund has made grants to EveryCat Health Foundation - an organization that advances feline health by supporting groundbreaking research and education - and Best Friends Animal Society - a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to saving pets in shelters all across America.

Made by Nacho is now available to consumers via madebynacho.com . Beginning April 19, Made by Nacho will also be available at PetSmart, its exclusive retail partner. PetSmart customers will find Made by Nacho products on store shelves, nationwide, and on PetSmart.com .

Products, Pricing* & Information:

Wet Food ( $1.49 /3oz pouch, $17.49 /12ct variety pack): Cage-Free Chicken Recipe Cuts in Gravy; Sustainably-Caught Salmon Recipe Cuts in Gravy; Grass-Fed Grain-Finished Beef Cuts in Gravy, all with bone broth

/3oz pouch, /12ct variety pack): Cage-Free Chicken Recipe Cuts in Gravy; Sustainably-Caught Salmon Recipe Cuts in Gravy; Grass-Fed Grain-Finished Beef Cuts in Gravy, all with bone broth Dry Food ( $12.99 /2lb bag, $21.99 /4 lb bag, $39.99 /10lb bag): Cage-Free Chicken, Duck & Quail Recipe; Sustainably-Caught Salmon, Whitefish & Pumpkin Recipe; Grass-Fed Beef, Rabbit & Pumpkin Recipe, all with freeze-dried raw chicken inclusions

/2lb bag, /4 lb bag, /10lb bag): Cage-Free Chicken, Duck & Quail Recipe; Sustainably-Caught Salmon, Whitefish & Pumpkin Recipe; Grass-Fed Beef, Rabbit & Pumpkin Recipe, all with freeze-dried raw chicken inclusions 100% Pure Freeze-Dried Protein Treats ( $5.99 /.7oz - 1oz bag): Chicken Breast; Wild Alaskan Salmon; Ahi Tuna; Duck Liver; Turkey Giblets

/.7oz - 1oz bag): Chicken Breast; Wild Alaskan Salmon; Ahi Tuna; Duck Liver; Turkey Giblets Made by Nacho's complete line is available on madebynacho.com.

*Pricing reflects suggested retailer pricing. Exact pricing may vary.

ABOUT MADE BY NACHOFounded by Nacho Flay, Made by Nacho is a full menu of cat-crafted food, made by a cat exclusively for cats. Made by Nacho is a cat food with flavor-packed meals that support the health needs of felines everywhere, with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients, that serve a nutritional purpose and offer a variety of flavor combinations. Made in the U.S., all Made by Nacho recipes are backed by a team of cat-lovers that understands the needs of the discerning feline world, including Chef Bobby Flay, expert veterinarian, Dr. Katja Lang, and leading nutritionists. To learn more, visit madebynacho.com. Follow @madebynacho on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on additional news from Made by Nacho.

