NACDD Launches "Your Health Beyond COVID" Website With Bilingual Resources To Help Manage Chronic Disease During The Pandemic

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD), with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in partnership with CBS television, has launched a nationally syndicated public service announcement series and a companion, bilingual website, yourhealthbeyondcovid.org, to help Americans manage chronic diseases safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 predominantly sickens and kills people with chronic diseases, especially those who are Black or Latinx," said John Patton, NACDD's Director of Program Relations. "Resources like YourHealthBeyondCOVID.org and the public service announcements airing on CBS are critical to spreading the word that people can improve their chronic diseases to protect their health, despite the pandemic," he said.

YourHealthBeyondCOVID.org is available in both English and Spanish and provides tips and information for those with illnesses whose health could worsen during the pandemic, whether through lack of treatment, lack of access to treatment, or by becoming ill from COVID-19. The website, developed by Nicely Built and NACDD, in collaboration with the Black Creative Group and the Hispanic Communications Network, has the latest news and information about chronic disease and COVID-19.

The public service announcements (PSAs) feature spoken word artists who share their views on chronic disease prevention and control during COVID-19. CBS Television and NACDD have aired two PSAs so far, one of which ran in select markets during Super Bowl LV pre-game coverage on Feb. 7, 2021, in Boston, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, New York, and Sacramento. Nearly 1.2 million views were delivered to the target audience of adults ages 35-plus across the six markets.

More public service announcement videos are planned for later in the year as are social media campaigns and updates to YourHealthBeyondCOVID.org.

"Our health beyond COVID-19 matters, and we cannot stop protecting our health, even during this pandemic," said John W. Robitscher, NACDD CEO. "We are proud of the tools we have created to help people live healthier lives today and when the pandemic is over."

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) and its more than 7,000 Members seek to strengthen state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and control in states and nationally. Established in 1988, in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NACDD is the only membership association of its kind to serve and represent every chronic disease division in all states and U.S. territories. For more information, visit chronicdisease.org.

