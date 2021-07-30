NACCO Industries Announces New Branding, Unveils New Logos And Websites

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries ® (NYSE: NC) announced today that its robust portfolio of natural resources businesses will now operate under the umbrella of NACCO Natural Resources to provide each business with its own unique...

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries ® (NC) - Get Report announced today that its robust portfolio of natural resources businesses will now operate under the umbrella of NACCO Natural Resources to provide each business with its own unique identity that can be easily linked back to the legacy brand. New websites have been launched for each business, along with new business-specific logos.

The new websites provide a comprehensive view of each of our businesses:

NACCO Natural Resources represents the collective strength of our businesses, with the new tagline Bringing Natural Resources to Life. The website provides information about each of our businesses as well as investor information for NACCO Industries. nacco.com

North American Coal ® has provided generations of dependability by operating surface coal mines for power generation and activated carbon applications. nacoal.com

North American Mining is a trusted mining partner for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. namining.com

Mitigation Resources of North America ® provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions that responsibly restore and enhance ecological resources. mitigate.pro

Catapult Mineral Partners acquires and promotes the development of mineral interests. catapultmp.com

"The introduction of NACCO Natural Resources and the new logos and websites for each of the businesses comes at an exciting time for the company, as we honor our strong legacy as a leading mining company and recognize our success in growing strong and competitive new businesses that leverage our core skills," said J.C. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of NACCO Industries. "This new approach unifies our identity and underscores our commitment to all of our businesses, while creating an umbrella under which we will focus on executing our two key strategies - Protect the Core and Grow and Diversify."

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries ® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

