Nabriva's XENLETA Demonstrates High Efficacy In Patients Of Advanced Age With Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP)

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that in a post-hoc analysis of the Lefamulin Evaluation Against Pneumonia (LEAP) 1 and LEAP 2 trials by age, XENLETA™ (lefamulin) demonstrated consistently high efficacy and similar safety and tolerability profiles across all patient groups, including adults over 65 years of age who are at higher risk of morbidity and mortality from CABP. CABP is the most common cause of infectious death in U.S. adults age 65 and older. Results of the pooled analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of XENLETA will be presented at the virtual CHEST Annual Meeting, October 18-21, 2020.

"People of advanced age are especially at risk for developing CABP as a result of a weakened immune system and age-related comorbidities that increases the chances of hospitalization and CABP-related complications leading to functional impairment and/or mortality," said Jennifer Schranz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Nabriva. "Our post-hoc analysis highlights that XENLETA provides a safe and effective empiric monotherapy alternative to fluoroquinolones for treatment of CABP in patients with advanced age and comorbidities."

In this pooled analysis of 1289 patients from LEAP 1 and LEAP 2 by age group, including adults ages 18-64, 65-74, 75-84, and 85 and older, 40 percent of the overall pooled patient population was over 65 years of age. Compared to younger patients, patients 65 years of age and older had higher pneumonia severity scores and were more likely to have renal impairment, cardiac disease, hypertension, diabetes or asthma/COPD. The analysis showed that early clinical response (ECR) and investigator assessment of clinical response (IACR) at the Test of Cure (TOC) for XENLETA were high (approximately 90%) and similar to that of moxifloxacin, a current standard of care fluoroquinolone for CABP, for all age groups. The adverse event profile and study drug discontinuation rates were similar across all age groups.

XENLETA is a first-in-class systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic with a unique mechanism of action that attacks the difficult-to-treat pathogens in CABP and addresses the challenges of antibiotic resistance. It is approved by the FDA for the IV and oral treatment of CABP in adults. Full results of the pooled analyses presented at the virtual CHEST Annual Meeting can be found here: https://www.nabriva.com/Portals/0/Nabriva/Posters/CHEST2020/LEF3067_CHEST%202020%20ePoster_LEAP%201%202%20Efficacy%20Safety%20by%20Age.pdf

About CABP

Pneumonia is an infection of the lung that can be serious and fatal, especially among older adult patients with comorbidities. There are approximately five million cases of pneumonia in the U.S. each year, and pneumonia is the fifth leading cause of hospitalization and one of the leading causes of infection-related death. Streptococcus pneumoniae is the most common cause of bacterial pneumonia in the U.S. According to recent data from the SENTRY Antimicrobial Surveillance Program, in the U.S., approximately 30 to 60 percent of S. pneumoniae, depending on region, are macrolide resistant. In addition to macrolides, fluoroquinolones are another common treatment option for CABP. This broad-spectrum class is an effective option; however, fluoroquinolones carry boxed warnings for several significant safety concerns.

About XENLETA

XENLETA (lefamulin) is a first-in-class semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for administration in humans discovered and developed by the Nabriva Therapeutics team. It is designed to inhibit the synthesis of bacterial protein, which is required for bacteria to grow. XENLETA's binding occurs with high affinity, high specificity and at molecular sites that are different than other antibiotic classes. Efficacy of XENLETA was demonstrated in two multicenter, multinational, double-blind, double-dummy, non-inferiority trials assessing a total of 1,289 patients with CABP. In these trials, XENLETA was compared with moxifloxacin and in one trial, moxifloxacin with and without linezolid. Patients who received XENLETA had similar rates of efficacy as those taking moxifloxacin alone or moxifloxacin plus linezolid. The most common adverse reactions associated with XENLETA include diarrhea, nausea, reactions at the injection site, elevated liver enzymes, and vomiting. For more information, please visit www.xenleta.com.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin), the first pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing Contepo™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO ® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories. For more information, please visit https://www.nabriva.com.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

XENLETA is a pleuromutilin antibacterial indicated for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) caused by the following susceptible microorganisms: Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin-susceptible isolates), Haemophilus influenzae, Legionella pneumophila, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Chlamydophila pneumoniae.

USAGE

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of XENLETA and other antibacterial drugs, XENLETA should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

XENLETA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to XENLETA or pleuromutilins.

XENLETA tablets are contraindicated for use with CYP3A4 substrates that prolong the QT interval.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

XENLETA has the potential to prolong the QT interval. Avoid XENLETA in patients with known QT prolongation, ventricular arrhythmias, and patients receiving drugs that may prolong the QT interval.

Based on animal studies, XENLETA may cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to the fetus and to use effective contraception.

Clostridium-difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with nearly all systemic antibacterial agents, including XENLETA, with severity ranging from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate if diarrhea occurs.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) for (a) XENLETA Injection are administration site reactions, hepatic enzyme elevation, nausea, hypokalemia, insomnia, and headache and (b) XENLETA Tablets are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and hepatic enzyme elevation.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

In patients with severe hepatic impairment, reduce the dosage of XENLETA Injection to 150 mg infused over 60 minutes every 24 hours. XENLETA Tablets are not recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment due to insufficient information to provide dosing recommendations.

Avoid XENLETA Injection and Tablets with concomitant strong or moderate CYP3A or P-gp inducers. Monitor for reduced efficacy of XENLETA.

Avoid XENLETA Tablets with strong CYP3A or P-gp inhibitors.

Monitor for adverse reactions of sensitive CYP3A substrates administered with XENLETA Tablets.

XENLETA has not been studied in pregnant women. Verify pregnancy status in females prior to initiating XENLETA and advise females to use contraception during treatment and for 2 days after the final dose. Lactating women should pump and discard milk for the duration of treatment with XENLETA and for 2 days after the final dose.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, or administration during pregnancy, contact Nabriva Therapeutics US, Inc. at 1-855-5NABRIVA or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for XENLETA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about its ability to successfully launch and commercialize XENLETA for the treatment of CABP, including the availability of and ease of access to XENLETA through major U.S. specialty distributors, marketing exclusivity and patent protection for XENLETA, the development of CONTEPO for cUTI, the clinical utility of XENLETA for CABP and of CONTEPO for cUTI, plans for and timing of the review of regulatory filings for CONTEPO, efforts to bring CONTEPO to market, the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of XENLETA for CABP and CONTEPO for cUTI, the development of XENLETA and CONTEPO for additional indications, the development of additional formulations of XENLETA and CONTEPO, plans for making lefamulin available in China, plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates, expectations regarding the ability of customers to satisfy demand for XENLETA with their existing inventory, the sufficiency of Nabriva Therapeutics' existing cash resources and its expectations regarding anticipated revenues from product sales and how far into the future its existing cash resources will fund its ongoing operations and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

