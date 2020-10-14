Nabis Announces Partnership With Pabst Labs To Distribute PBR Cannabis Infused Seltzer Within California

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , California's largest software-enabled cannabis distributor, announced that the company has entered into an exclusive partnership with Pabst Labs to distribute Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis Infused Seltzer across California.

The famed Blue Ribbon, synonymous with good times for over 175 years, will now adorn the can of a delicious non-alcoholic THC infused seltzer. Pabst Labs, a company founded by a group of cannabis beverage experts and former Pabst Brewing Company employees were granted the rights to create a line of cannabis infused drinks under the Pabst Blue Ribbon Name. Pabst Labs is looking to break industry ground with the launch of its cannabis infused flavored seltzer, which includes 5mg of THC per can.

Through this agreement, Nabis will be the exclusive distributor of Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis Infused drinks in California until 2021. By partnering with an established distributor familiar with navigating the logistical constraints of a variety of cannabis products, Pabst Labs can focus on what they do best—producing great tasting beverages for their consumers. It is no secret that there are many unique challenges associated with distributing beverages in the cannabis space, because the industry has yet to widely adopt the equipment necessary to store or transport beverages. However, Nabis will be investing heavily in its distribution infrastructure and software platform to ensure that the new product category becomes accessible to a larger pool of cannabis consumers.

"We are honored to power Pabst Lab's entrance into the cannabis market. As Nabis scales, we believe it is important to be a leader in providing access to newer product categories," said Jun S. Lee, President of Nabis. "This is an exciting challenge, and Nabis is thrilled to offer logistical solutions for innovative products like Pabst Lab's infused seltzers."

"Pabst Blue Ribbon has an incredibly loyal and passionate customer base who are open to change and embracing new ideas. We've spent a long time creating a quality product for both new and experienced users, and believe the entry of an established brand can help kick-start the cannabis drinks category," said Mark Faicol, Pabst Labs Brand Manager.

About Nabis Nabis is a leading technology-driven cannabis distributor based in California, providing a wide range of services for the wholesale cannabis market including warehousing, fulfillment, data analytics, and financial services. Founded in 2017 on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain, Nabis offers an elegant software and infrastructural solution for cannabis brands to effortlessly solve their distribution.

About Pabst Labs Pabst Labs is headquartered in Los Angeles, and is committed to producing high quality cannabis infused beverages that push the category forward. For more information visit www.pabstlabs.com .

