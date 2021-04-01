NAB Show And SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® Partner To Offer Concurrent Live Conference Event

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB Show and SCTE today announced a joint forum on October 12, 2021 that will link SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® in Atlanta with NAB Show's Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) Conference in Las Vegas.

The joint forum will be the first live, bi-coastal collaboration between SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs, and the National Association of Broadcasters, organizer of NAB Show. SCTE and NAB have previously partnered to provide content for their respective events.

Joint sessions will include live, interconnected presentations and audience questions originating from both Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta and the BEIT Conference in Las Vegas, with hosts at each location to field questions and moderate the conversation. The dual-site event will also feature live panels and interactive discussions that explore timely topics, such as dynamic ad insertion, NextGen TV and more.

Sam Matheny, NAB's chief technology officer and Chris Bastian, SCTE's chief technology officer, will open the event with a fireside chat on leadership over a link between the two venues. This novel conferencing approach will offer a unique educational opportunity for technology professionals, and create dialog between broadcast and telecommunications professionals.

"We are excited to offer this groundbreaking feature during the 75th BEIT Conference at NAB Show," said Matheny. "We are thankful to SCTE for this collaboration and to be able to provide attendees at our respective events a truly innovative experience with expanded programming."

"Our concurrent events present a unique opportunity to collaborate on this session which we believe will bring great value to both audiences," said Bastian. "After the success of our virtual Cable-Tec Expo show in 2020, we know this type of interactive, virtual session has great potential to bring together new audiences and ideas."

The dual-site event will be held at 10:00 a.m.-1:15 p.m. PT ( 1:00-4:15 p.m. ET) on October 12, 2021. The session takes place during the BEIT Conference in Las Vegas, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary at NAB Show, October 9-13, 2021, and SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, October 11-14, 2021 in Atlanta. The program will conclude with networking receptions in both Atlanta and Las Vegas.

About NAB ShowNAB Show, held October 9-13, 2021, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NABThe National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo ⓇThe largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is known across the industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other industry event brings together content and service providers, technology partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network, and shape the future of connectivity. In 2021, Cable-Tec Expo runs from October 11 to 14 in Atlanta. More information at expo.scte.org/.

About SCTESCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunication industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org/.

