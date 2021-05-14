NAAB RADIO Unveiling Plans For New Tribute Stations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAAB RADIO has unveiled brand new plans to launch ten (10) new tribute stations. Each tribute station honors the most influential artists and genres of our time by focusing on the artist's work and artists influenced by their work. These first ten (10) stations are part of NAA B-Radio's latest additions to their growing collection of successful stations and shows.

Here are a List of The New Tribute Stations coming soon To NAAB Radio.

Coming June 15 th, 2021, NAAB Radio Motown Sound Music Tribute Station

th, 2021, NAAB Radio Motown Sound Music Tribute Station Coming June 27 th, 2021, R. Kelly. The King of R&B Music Tribute Station

th, 2021, R. Kelly. The King of R&B Music Tribute Station Coming June 30 th, 2021, Michael Jackson . The King of Pop Tribute Station

th, 2021, . The King of Pop Tribute Station Coming July 10 th, 2021, Paul McCartney . Tribute Station

th, 2021, . Tribute Station Coming July 15 th, 2021, James Brown . The King of Soul Tribute Station

th, 2021, . The King of Soul Tribute Station Coming June 31 st, 2021, Tina Turner . The Queen of Pop Music Tribute Station

st, 2021, . The Queen of Pop Music Tribute Station Coming August 15 th, 2021, Dolly Parton . The Queen of Country Music Tribute Station

th, 2021, . The Queen of Country Music Tribute Station Coming August 19 th, 2021, B. B King. The King of Blues Tribute Station

th, 2021, B. B King. The King of Blues Tribute Station Coming August 23 rd, 2021, Chris Rock The King of Tribute Station

rd, 2021, Chris Rock The King of Tribute Station Coming August 30 th, 2021, Selena Queen of Latin Music Tribute Station

Future Expansion

The tribute stations are part of NAAB Radio's previously announced goal of expanding content offerings across its many platforms. The station has promised no less than ten (10) new stations by the end of 2021. With the year not even half-over, listeners are speculating on the potential for future tribute stations to join these first ten (10).

NAAB Radio's listeners have been checking out the company's YouTube channel as potential focuses of future tribute stations. Tribute videos posted to the platform include Tina Turner and Michael Jackson, which has led to discussion if any of the other featured artists may receive tribute stations in the future.

How Listeners Can Tune In

NAAB Radio provides multiple ways listeners can enjoy their programming. Millions of listeners tune into NAAB Radio programming every day with videos and live streams on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Instagram's platforms. Listeners have also tuned in using the NAA B-Radio apps on the App Store or on Google Play .

