ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Bob Pinnegar, National Apartment Association (NAA) President & CEO, on the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the CDC's new Eviction Order:

The National Apartment Association (NAA) has long held that the CDC's eviction moratorium is unlawful and is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down the order. The government must move past failed policies and begin to seriously address the nation's debt tsunami which is crippling both renters and housing providers alike. Only by moving past moratoriums can we ensure America's 40 million renters have affordable homes today, tomorrow and in the future.

Though the moratorium is lifted, it is important to remember that billions in debt remain on renters' records and housing providers' shoulders - it's past time to focus on the most sustainable path forward of full rental assistance funding and streamlined distribution. Together, we can keep Americans housed and preserve critical rental housing infrastructure.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 149 state and local affiliates, NAA encompasses over 93,000 members representing more than 10 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naa-statement-on-scotus-ruling-striking-down-new-cdc-order-301364368.html

SOURCE National Apartment Association