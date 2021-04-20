NAA B-Radio Primed For Future Expansion And Advertising Partnerships

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAA B-Radio is celebrating rapid growth over the past year. What started out with one (1) station has expanded to fifteen (15) stations in just the past year alone. NAA B-Radio executives project future expansion to over Twenty (20) by the end of the year. These stations cover popular musical genres including Hip Hop, R&B, K-Pop, EDM, Gospel, Jazz, Country, Rock, Latin, POP, Soul and more.

Recently, NAA B-Radio announced an opportunity for new and undiscovered talent to find fans among millions of listeners worldwide with their New Music Monday Showcase. The company has also opened Inside Justice, a show to keep listeners up to speed on the Criminal Justice system. NAA B-Radio is also proud to support humanitarian and public interest causes including Black Lives Matter, Hate is a Virus and more.

Millions of listeners tune into NAA B-Radio programming every day with live streams on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and Instagram hosted by DJ Orphin, DJ Dakster, and DJ Sketch. Listeners have also tuned in using the NAA B-Radio apps on the App Store or on Google Play

Promotional Plans on NAA B-Radio New Music Monday Showcase isn't the only way for music artists, producers, and agencies to get the word out. NAA B-Radio offers three promotional plans that are designed to build hype and buzz for music artists. Music artists can find their fans and audience through these leading promotional plans.

Advertising on NAA B-Radio a Tyco Media's industry leading digital music service, is reaching out to businesses to offer exclusive national reach advertising deals. Advertising with NAA B-Radio connects companies, brands, and products with diverse audiences in local and national markets. The website has a station search function so companies and individuals can reach out to local representatives.

We have listeners around the world listening on over 15 platforms and over 20 different connected devices, making it ideal for businesses seeking broader advertising reach.

Tyco Media also offers national opportunities through an impressive range of media assets including online and live events. These assets create proven campaigns that are in use by many of the country's largest companies. Businesses can request further advertisement information by contacting NAA B-Radio through the web

PRESS CONTACT: Michael Anderson Public Relations Manager Tel: 212-212-504-3046 pr@naabradio.com

