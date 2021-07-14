N!CK'S Swedish Style Ice Cream Takes Over As The Nation's #1 Direct-To-Consumer Ice Cream Brand In June

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching just a year ago, N!CK'S Ice Cream, the Swedish-style better-for-you ice cream, is excited to announce they have taken over as the #1 direct-to-consumer ice cream brand nationally for the month of June. The brand, which launched in the midst of the pandemic, worked closely with the leading third-party logistics company in the U.S. for ice cream to rework their DTC strategy, leading to this exciting milestone previously held by legacy brands. Since launch, N!CK'S has seen double digit growth nearly every month over month.

"In the history of shipping ice cream, we've never seen the growth that we've seen from N!CK'S. In the last six months, N!CK'S has caught up to brands like Ben & Jerry's and Haagen Dazs and in the month of June, outpaced them," remarks Steve Sauter, CEO of e-Tailer Inc. The nineteen-year-old ice cream logistics company handles shipping and fulfilment for industry leading ice cream companies.

With shelf space in over six thousand stores, and growing quickly across the U.S., the DTC offering from N!CK'S services hundreds of thousands of customers across all fifty states. Shipped on dry ice, shoppers on Amazon or nicks.com receive orders delivered directly to their doorstep as quickly as a single day, depending on location.

"Our strongest DTC sales are in states where we have lower retail distribution, like in Florida, where we have hundreds of thousands of customers that want N!CK'S Ice Cream." Carlos Altschul, CEO of N!CK' S North America, notes. "We are pleased to be shipping more product than any other ice cream brand in the U.S. for June, and see N!CK's DTC offering as an opportunity to form a one-to-one relationship with our customers."

N!CK'S light and vegan ice cream is made from a proprietary mix of sweeteners and has all the rich, creamy taste of full-fat ice cream with the benefits of no added sugar, Keto friendly low net carbs, and low calorie averaging 250 for the whole pint.

For more information, please visit nicks.com.

About N!CK'S:Founded in Sweden by Carl Backlund and Niclas Luthman in 2016, N!CK'S Swedish Style Ice Cream launched in the US in the fall of 2019. N!CK'S 23 light ice cream flavors have 70% of the calories of traditional full-fat ice cream, are keto friendly, have no added sugar and available at over 6,500 grocery stores in the US and online at nicks.com. Follow us at @nicksicecreams on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tik Tok.

About e-Tailer Inc:E-Tailer Inc. is a family owned frozen chain fulfillment company started in 2002 that ships frozen treats across the US. Their focus is convenience stores, hospitality, and ships over 3,000 SKUs. Find out more at www.etailerinc.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncks-swedish-style-ice-cream-takes-over-as-the-nations-1-direct-to-consumer-ice-cream-brand-in-june-301333780.html

SOURCE N!CK's