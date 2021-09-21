MysteryVibe Research Finds Sexual Wellness Products For Older Adults Need Different Design

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Declining health amongst older people is often linked to increased sexual dysfunction with age. Yet few products are designed to cater to this demographic. MysteryVibe's new research tackles this head-on and identifies the key factors that will lead to better, more accessible and useful products for older people.

Heralded by hormonal and physiological shifts, 43% of women and vulva owners experience sexual dysfunction, and 52% of men and penis owners experience erectile dysfunction. While the media's portrayal of older people paints them as disinterested in intimacy,this to be a false narrative. Sexual wellness products should be tools that give older people control and confidence in their sexual health experiences. Sexual wellness brand, MysteryVibe , recently ran a research study with healthcare professionals and product designers to identify the top considerations when making products that can help with life's evolving stages of intimacy.

Most sexual wellness products on the market are designed for healthy, able-bodied young adults. However, health is nuanced at any age, and specifically so for older demographics. MysteryVibe has found that the one-size-fits-all model alienates the aging population as they believe their needs are incompatible with a pleasure product's functionality. According to DMN3, women and vulva owners, 50+ are the fastest-growing demographic online, and on average, spend 250% of what the general population does. Considering those statistics, that's a missed marketing opportunity. Pleasure products should reverse engineer their design process to put the consumer's needs first. Product design and functionality should work in conjunction with individual health needs, mobility, and environment.

Women and vulva-owners go through perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause, which lowers estrogen levels. Decreased estrogen can cause a reduction in vaginal elasticity, vaginal self-lubrication, reduced blood flow to the genitals, and a potential loss of libido. It's typical for arousal and orgasm to take longer due to reduced sensation and blood circulation. Vibrational therapy is scientifically proven to increase blood flow and repair tissue. Vibrators can function as medical and pleasure devices for women and vulva-owners experiencing symptoms of perimenopause to postmenopause.

Women and vulva-owners undergoing hormone therapy might experience vaginal atrophy or vaginal dryness, making large pleasure products painful to use. Vibrators for older women and vulva owners should include a narrower insertion point, a more flexible shaft, and less texture if the vaginal tissue is more sensitive to tears and abrasion.

MysteryVibe created Crescendo and Poco to be anatomically compatible for women and vulva-owners experiencing any vaginal differentials, whether from childbirth, surgery, menopause, or other life circumstances. Both devices are slim, small, and smooth to minimize any friction or discomfort upon use. Even with six high-powered motors, Crescendo's body is compact and flexible to accommodate different vaginal sizes and preferences. Poco, the g-spot vibrator, fits in a palm or purse and doesn't sacrifice intensity or vibration settings for size. The smooth body doesn't rely on texture for stimulation and thus won't irritate sensitive vaginal tissue with a ridged or ribbed design.

Men and penis owners experience their own dilemma with testosterone and lower blood circulation, which may result in erectile dysfunction or decreased libido. Vibrators have transcended gender and double as pleasure products and medical devices for male sexual dysfunction. MysteryVibe's Tenuto is the first wearable vibrator for men and penis owners that addresses erectile dysfunction with localized vibration therapy to promote blood circulation for a more robust, harder erectio n. It's ergonomically friendly with a soft, flexible material that makes it easy to manipulate regardless of arthritis or limited mobility. The product stimulates the penis, perineum, labia, and clitoris for an inclusive partnered experience.

The functionality of pleasure products is critical in helping maintain and achieve orgasm, and product customization and versatility are key. Products should include variable and adequate vibration intensities to be mindful of health and hormonal considerations. Since orgasm can take longer due to low blood circulation, products should come equipped with multiple speeds, power settings, and longer battery life. Products that hold a charge of only 30-45 minutes might not be enough time to accommodate older people's needs.

The range of mobility might affect how accessible or effective a sexual wellness product can be. Carpal tunnel, arthritis, joint pain, muscle pains, loss of flexibility, and elasticity in tendons and joints are examples of factors that might accompany aging. Pleasure products should come with handles and bases that are comfortable to hold for arthritic wrists and fingers. Handles should have minimal vibrations as too much tremor can cause undue strain on sensitive joints. Controls and buttons on devices should be identifiable for those with vision impairments or visible in low-light settings. Buttons that glow in the dark and protrude are most accessible to those with vision and mobility restrictions.

Products should be able to be used in different environments. Those with families or dependents might lack privacy. The bathroom is one place those with dependents might go to experience privacy. Products should be wireless and waterproof for use in the shower or bath. Not all older demographics are technologically literate. Pleasure products that come with Bluetooth connectivity, wifi, and applications might not resonate with older demographics, therefore should be optional and not mandatory.

MysteryVibe believes that age is not a barrier to pleasure; it's a new horizon. For those wizened through time, they inherit a deeper understanding and appreciation of their needs and desires. Pleasure should be timeless. MysteryVibe is bridging the gap of accessibility in sexual wellness products by sharing its expertise in product specifications for older people. These are small details, but details dictate much of the experience. You can learn more about their mission here .

