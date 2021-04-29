Mystery Writers Of America Announces Winners Of The 2021 Edgar Allan Poe Awards

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystery Writers of America is proud to announce the Winners for the 2021 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2020.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystery Writers of America is proud to announce the Winners for the 2021 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2020. The Edgar® Awards were presented via a live presentation on Zoom and can be found here You Tube or Facebook

BEST NOVEL Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House - Random House) BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR Please See Usby Caitlin Mullen (Simon & Schuster - Gallery Books) BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (HarperCollins Publishers - William Morrow)

BEST FACT CRIME

Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight Against the Drug Companies that Delivered the Opioid Epidemicby Eric Eyre (Simon & Schuster - Scribner)

BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL Phantom Lady: Hollywood Producer Joan Harrison, the Forgotten Woman Behind Hitchcockby Christina Lane (Chicago Review Press)

BEST SHORT STORY "Dust, Ash, Flight," Addis Ababa Noirby Maaza Mengiste (Akashic Books)

BEST JUVENILE Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce (Workman Publishing - Algonquin Young Readers)

BEST YOUNG ADULT The Companionby Katie Alender (Penguin Young Readers - G.P. Putnam's Sons BFYR) BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY "Episode 1, Photochemistry" - Dead Still, Written by John Morton (Acorn TV)

ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD "The Bite," Tampa Bay Noirby Colette Bancroft (Akashic Books)

THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayneby Elsa Hart (Minotaur Books)

THE G.P. PUTNAM'S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht (Tin House Books)

