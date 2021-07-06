Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live Announces First Wave Of Tour Stops For All New 2021-2022 National Tour

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternaversal, the production company responsible for the "100 percent Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 on Netflix, today announced its nationwide tour of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour, with the first 24 of an expected 80 nationwide dates, taking the tour through spring 2022. The long-running series (34 years old next Thanksgiving!) has also garnered the Peabody Award for Broadcast Excellence and multiple Emmy award nominations.

The "Time Bubble Tour," supervised by series creator Joel Hodgson, will launch in October of 2021 in York, PA, and feature the beloved returning cast of the 2019 "Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour," Emily Marsh, Conor McGiffin, Nate Begle, and Yvonne Freese, along with the world's only movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and GPC. The show features the film Making Contact and will include all the tour signatures: hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, and silly sketches. The show will be directed by Tim Ryder, an alumni of the Second City Mainstage cast and writer and performer from the MST3K TV series.

"I'm thrilled to announce that the MST3K live show is back on the road for audiences to enjoy together again, especially after a year that's been tough on all of us. I've learned to never underestimate the power of hanging with friends and watching a cheesy movie while bots yell stuff at the screen," said series creator, Joel Hodgson.

Making Contact (1985) is the Roland Emmerich directed film that Emily and the Bots will riff, featuring animated toys and an evil ventriloquist dummy in an overcrowded childhood during the eighties.

Tickets to the first wave of tour stops go on sale on Friday, July 9 at 12 Noon Eastern, with the exception of the performance in Chicago. Ticket on sale date information for the Chicago performance on December 11 will be announced at a later time. For a complete list of currently available tickets and additional information, visit mst3klive.com .

