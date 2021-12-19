Mystery Loops NFTs Public Mint On Dec 19th - Join The Club Now

SAINT JULIAN, Malta, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are an innovative new craze on the cryptocurrency scene which has seen unique works of art being created on the blockchain and bought and sold for millions of dollars.

With the cryptocurrency market cap holding strong at over $2 trillion dollars and ETH and SOL currently trading at a discount, there's never been a better time to buy NFTs as a long-term investment.

The market may have found a bottom given no negative news came out of the FOMC meeting this week. A Christmas rally could be on the cards - at the time of writing Ethereum has reclaimed $4,000.

Mystery Loops Club

Mystery Loops was founded by a team of fullstack developers and crypto investors with years of experience, having been active since the early years of Bitcoin.

Founder @loopooYT is well-known Twitch streamer with 270k Twitter followers, and developer @_Tospik has been a part of crypto Twitter since 2013. So unlike some NFT projects, the team is public and transparent.

Mystery Loops news updates are shared to @MysteryLoopsNFT and there is also a Discord community.

Mystery Loops NFTs

Powered by Solana, the Mystery Loops NFT collection includes 5,000 unique NFTs, hosted on Arweave.

Each NFT is hand-drawn with 111 randomly generated attributes based on 868,296,000 combinations - buying a Mystery Loop NFT means full ownership and commercial usage rights of a one-of-a-kind artwork.

Being an owner of Mystery Loop NFT gives the right to become a member of the Mystery Loops Club, with such benefits as:

Mystery giveaways - each month NFT owners will be entered into a prize draw to win a share of a €20,000, with more entry tickets for higher rank members

Mystery refunds - randomly chosen winners will be refunded 100% of the price of their NFTs, so their investment becomes risk-free

Mystery leaderboard - level up in rank collecting EXP points and compete against other NFT holders to become Mystery King and win additional prizes

Access to the VIP Telegram group to network with the team and other investors

Other fun quests, events and rewards for collecting one of each type of NFT

Public Mint December 19th

The public mint of the first Mystery Loops NFTs will happen on the Solana blockchain, on Sunday 19th December 2021, at 7PM UTC ( 20:00 CET).

A countdown timer is currently ticking down on the Mystery Loops website homepage. Future holders will be able to connect their wallet using details that will be displayed at the top of the site once the clock runs out - on a first come, first served basis.

The mint price will be 1.5 SOL. For those unable to mint a Mystery Loops NFT on launch day, there will be a chance to purchase one on their partner marketplace Solarnart.io.

The roadmap, FAQ and links to the teams' official social media profiles could be found at MysteryLoops.club .

