Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Welcomes Visitors With Exclusive Fall Offerings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach is welcoming visitors once more this fall with the launch of its "Escape to the Beach" campaign. Throughout the season, travelers can enjoy wide-open spaces, outdoor experiences, and lodging packages that make working and schooling remotely along the area's 60-miles of beautiful coastline even more convenient. To help make fall trip planning easy, Visit Myrtle Beach created an Escape to the Beach microsite that contains everything visitors need to know about exploring Myrtle Beach this fall. Visitors can search for a complete list of fall deals, how to work remotely, educational activities, events and more including details on Visit Myrtle Beach's Back to the Beach vacation giveaway.

"While we have all endured an unprecedented year, Visit Myrtle Beach is ready to safely welcome visitors this fall to enjoy warm temperatures, stunning beaches, and many of the activities we all missed earlier in the year," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Our 'Escape to the Beach' campaign showcases how safe and easy it is for families, multi-generational travelers, groups and couples to enjoy a peaceful fall getaway without the crowds."

This fall, many will also be taking advantage of the flexibility that schooling and working remotely offers. Visit Myrtle Beach and its partners have collaborated to develop exclusive work- and school-from-the-beach packages to make planning a fall getaway even easier. Packages from select hotels, resorts and vacation rentals include:

A Rebate + School at the Beach package from Landmark Resort: Families with kids who are e-learning and parents who need to work remotely can receive a $50 rebate on a three-day vacation while enjoying free activities at the Horry County Museum, Maritime Museum and Warbird Park, to name a few.

A Fall Workation at the Marina Inn at Grand Dunes: Enjoy Wi-Fi and spacious suite settings with a private balcony suite that's ideal for work and play while saving up to 30 percent.

Have it all this fall with Brittain Resorts: Receive 25 percent off and two free breakfasts daily while you work and play remotely at any of the 18 Brittain resorts. Mix work and play with free attraction tickets and unlimited free movie rentals along with free Wi-Fi.

For even more fall lodging deals, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/hotels/deals/ .

In addition to fall lodging packages, the Myrtle Beach area boasts an array of fun - and educational - activities that can help kids to embrace learning. Families can spend the day exploring educational fun including visiting 16,000 acres at Hobcaw Barony or taking part in kid-friendly fall programs at WonderWorks, including Homeschool Days, ART-Olina Art Contest and the interactive Virtual Learning Labs. Parents can take advantage of free WIFI, as well, to work while while their kids play in such spots as Brookgreen Gardens, Rockin' Jump and Lucy Buffett's LuLu's.

For more information on the Escape to the Beach campaign or to book a trip, go to www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/things-to-do/fall-getaway-guide/.

