Myra Clark-Siegel Named Director Of AJC Westchester/Fairfield Region

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC), the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, has appointed Myra Clark-Siegel Director of American Jewish Committee Westchester/ Fairfield.

"AJC's mission is more important now than ever - combating rising antisemitism and extremism, securing Israel's place in a rapidly-changing global environment, and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all people," said Clark-Siegel. "I am excited for the opportunity to engage community leaders on issues that matter most through diplomatic engagement, interfaith and intergroup relations, legislative advocacy, and promoting global Jewish leadership."

For over three decades, Clark-Siegel has worked to promote the security and well-being of Jewish communities in the United States and Israel. She has extensive international experience in communications, public policy, and humanitarian programs through her work in the U.S., Israel, and Africa.

She joins AJC Westchester/ Fairfield, after serving for over 10 years in Jerusalem and Los Angeles as Director of Communications and Senior Strategic Counsel for Project Interchange, AJC's institute dedicated to connecting leaders worldwide with Israel. In this capacity, she developed strategy and communications for flagship initiatives, including 25 annual delegations to Israel of global thought leaders and decision-makers; from UN ambassadors to U.S. university presidents, and leaders of diverse communities from around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Myra Clark-Siegel as our Westchester/ Fairfield Director. She is a transformational leader who has served the Jewish community, Israel, and the American public with passion and integrity for over three decades," said Stephne Behrend, President of AJC Westchester/ Fairfield. "Myra's extensive background in communications, diplomacy, and public policy, coupled with her experience in the U.S., Africa, and Israel make her uniquely qualified to build strong alliances among diverse ethnic and religious groups to advance our common concerns. We look forward to Myra's leadership in our efforts to protect the Jewish people, promote Israel's place in the world, and defend democratic rights for all as we grow across Westchester/ Fairfield."

Before joining the AJC staff, Clark-Siegel served as Communications Director for the National Partnership for Women & Families, the NGO which wrote and enacted the Family and Medical Leave Act. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Ruder Finn Israel and Account Director at Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide in Washington, D.C., where she led a number of award-winning public policy programs. For five years, she led student outreach and Mid-Atlantic grassroots political organizing at AIPAC, in Washington, D.C.

Clark-Siegel received a B.A. in Psychology and Minor in Middle Eastern Studies from the University of Texas at Austin, and an M.A. summa cum laude in Israel Education and Jewish Education from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

AJC, a non-partisan organization founded in 1906, maintains headquarters in New York, 24 Regional Offices across the U.S, 12 international posts in Asia, Europe, Israel, and Latin America, and 37 partnerships with Jewish communities and student organizations around the globe.

