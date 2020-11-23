Myovant Sciences To Present At Upcoming December Investor Conferences

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts at the following investor...

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts at the following investor conferences:

Evercore ISI 3 rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on December 1, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Lynn Seely, M.D., chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., and Frank Karbe, president and chief financial officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., will participate in a webcast presentation. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on December 1.

on December 1, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Lynn Seely, M.D., chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., and Frank Karbe, president and chief financial officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., will participate in a webcast presentation. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on December 1. Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. A pre-recorded presentation by Dr. Seely will be available at 10 a.m. Eastern time today on the investor relations page of Myovant's website, investors.myovant.com. Management will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on December 3, 2020.

The presentations will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com.

About Myovant SciencesMyovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Our lead product candidate, relugolix, is a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. Relugolix monotherapy tablet (120 mg) is under regulatory review in the U.S. for men with advanced prostate cancer. Relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

