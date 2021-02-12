Myomo To Present At The Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas From The Buy-side Conference

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that management will present at the Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas from the Buy-side Conference. The conference is being held virtually on February 16 th through February 19 th. Myomo's presentation is scheduled for February 16 th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and may be accessed at this link, which will also appear in the Investor Relations section of Myomo's website.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005491/en/