Myomo To Present At The Summer Solstice - Best Ideas From The Buy Side Conference

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that CEO Paul R. Gudonis and CFO David Henry will present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas From the Buy Side Conference on June 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. The conference is sponsored by the Microcap Rodeo and will be held virtually June 1-4, 2021.

A webcast of the Company's presentation will be available here. The live and archived webcast will also be available in the Investors section of the Company's website. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors on June 3-4. Investors can register for the conference here.

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005676/en/