Myomo, Inc. Announces Participation In Three September Investment Conferences

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American:MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul Gudonis, Myomo's chairman and chief executive officer, and David Henry, Myomo's chief financial officer, will participate in three investment conferences in September. They are:

2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference, which will be held virtually, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. This conference's format is 1x1 meetings with institutional investors.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which will be held virtually from September 13-15, 2021. Investors interested in participating should contact H.C. Wainwright directly or register here.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, which will be held virtually September 20-23, 2021. Management's presentation may be accessed beginning at 12:25 p.m. ET on September 21 at this link, which will also be available for a period of time in the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

