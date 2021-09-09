Mynaric Announces Another Customer For Recently Released Condor Mk3

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two weeks after debuting its next generation optical communications terminal at the 36th Annual Space Symposium, Mynaric today revealed its second customer for the CONDOR Mk3. Mynaric and SpaceLink have agreed upon the delivery and pricing for the first batch of CONDOR Mk3 terminals by late 2022 and additional units to be quantified subsequently.

"We are extremely pleased with the positive reception of the CONDOR Mk3 from the industry," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "With its smaller, sleeker profile, configurable data rate speeds up to 100 Gbps and full compatibility with the SDA Optical Inter-Satellite Link Standards, the Mk3 terminals are ideal for various space applications."

"The impressive design and performance of Mynaric optical terminals meet SpaceLink's requirements for our relay service," said Dave Bettinger, CEO of SpaceLink. "This is why we awarded the initial contract to them for our MEO relay satellites. "Now, we are pleased to expand our relationship to include supply of their smaller advanced user terminal product for the LEO end of the LEO-MEO relay links, supporting our demonstration missions and as a solution for our LEO customers."

This is the second purchase by SpaceLink for Mynaric products following an initial order of optical communications terminals (OCTs) for the organization's MEO satellites. In addition to the Mk3s, the newest agreement includes delivery of two CONDOR Mk2 terminals.

"Today's announcement positions us for increased collaboration with SpaceLink and their customers," said Tina Ghataore, Chief Commercial Officer of Mynaric. "The SpaceLink partnership is yet another milestone in shaping the future of connectivity. A future that we make possible through our serially produced laser communication products ensuring commercial affordability and reliable availability within the lead times and at the scale required by our customers."

Along the product debut, Mynaric previously announced additionally an undisclosed launch customer for the CONDOR Mk3. The launch customer is scheduled to receive initial product delivery in Q4 2022 and has secured options for up to 20 units. Detailed technical specifications about the Mk3 terminal can be requested from the CONDOR Mk3 product page.

About SpaceLink SpaceLink is building an information superhighway for the space economy that will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in Sight ™ data relay system provides global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is headquartered in the Washington DC area and has offices in Silicon Valley, California. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange.

About MynaricMynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y) (ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for telecommunication constellations in air and space. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

