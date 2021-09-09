MyMD Pharmaceuticals To Present Its Novel Therapeutic Platforms For Extending Healthy Lifespan At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

MyMD's presentation video will be available for viewing on demand starting at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 13 th, and management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors upon request. Investors may register for the conference at the event website. The live and archived webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

During this presentation, Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer, and Adam Kaplin, M.D., PhD, Chief Scientific Officer will discuss the multiple indications for each of MyMD's novel drug candidates. The MYMD-1 drug platform is being developed to target aging (sarcopenia), autoimmune diseases and immune-mediated depression, and shows potential as an anti-fibrotic and anti-neoplastic therapeutic. MYMD-1 is also being developed as a potential therapy for COVID-19-related conditions such as post-COVID-19 syndromes. Supera-CBD is being developed to address anxiety, chronic pain, addiction, and seizures, and is on a path toward human clinical trials as a therapy for epilepsy, followed by chronic pain. It also has the potential to address the significant unmet need for medications to treat stimulant addictions - specifically cocaine, methamphetamine - as well as opioid use disorders.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, is focused on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease and decline rather than only addressing the symptoms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to control TNF-α, a driver of chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to treat aging and longevity, autoimmune diseases, and COVID-19- associated depression and cytokine elevation. The Company's second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction and epilepsy. Based on a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD), Supera-CBD is being developed to address the rapidly growing CBD market, which includes both FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as drugs. For more information, visit www.mymd.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and none of MyMD nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the timing of, and MyMD's ability to, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for clinical trials of MyMD's pharmaceutical candidates; the timing and results of MyMD's planned clinical trials for its pharmaceutical candidates; the amount of funds MyMD requires for its pharmaceutical candidates; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which MyMD operates; MyMD's ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; MyMD's ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments; MyMD's ability to protect its trade secrets or other proprietary rights, operate without infringing upon the proprietary rights of others and prevent others from infringing on MyMD's proprietary rights; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on MyMD's results of operations, business plan and the global economy. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to MyMD is set forth in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed by MyMD on August 16, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and MyMD disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005072/en/