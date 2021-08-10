MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance Of U.S. Patent For Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds For Treating Neuroinflammatory And Neurodegenerative Diseases

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,085,047 titled "Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for the Treatment of Substance Addiction and Other Disorders."

The patent protects the Company's drug candidate Supera-CBD, a synthetic cannabidiol derivative that targets cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. It also protects pharmaceutical compositions containing the Supera-CBD compound. Supera-CBD is being developed to address anxiety, chronic pain, addiction, and seizures, and is on a path toward human clinical trials as a therapy for epilepsy, followed by chronic pain.

"Supera-CBD has the potential to address the significant unmet need for medications to treat stimulant addictions, specifically cocaine, methamphetamine and opioids, which currently have no approved treatment," said Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. "This first patent for Supera-CBD will support our discovery efforts as we move forward with this platform as a major focus for our Company. It also diversifies and strengthens our growing intellectual property position, which already contains 11 granted patents for our MYMD-1 drug platform."

Supera-CBD is a non-toxic, synthetic, preclinical cannabidiol derivative that has been shown in in vitro studies to be approximately 7-8x more effective than plant-derived CBD in inhibiting MAO-A and MAO-B enzymes, and more than 3x more effective than plant-derived CBD in inhibiting CB2. These superior efficacies enhance Supera-CBD's therapeutic potential to treat pain, inflammation, and neurodegeneration, as well as substance addiction.

"Supera-CBD shows great promise that it can provide all the benefits of plant-based CBD, at a stronger and more efficient level," said Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer for MyMD. "We are eager to see this drug move forward to help the many who have long-awaited the relief that we believe it can provide. By addressing an unmet need for pharmaceutical cannabinoids, Supera-CBD is positioned to become a prescription drug alternative to unregulated CBD."

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan in humans by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to control TNF-α and other pro-inflammatory cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to treat autoimmune diseases, including those currently treated with non-selective TNF-α blocking drugs, and aging and longevity. The Company's second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is based on a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) that targets numerous key receptors including CB2 and opioid receptors and inhibits monoamine oxidase. Supera-CBD is being developed to address the rapidly growing CBD market, that includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as a drug. For more information, visit www.mymd.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and none of MyMD nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the timing of, and MyMD's ability to, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for clinical trials of MyMD's pharmaceutical candidates; the timing and results of MyMD's planned clinical trials for its pharmaceutical candidates; the amount of funds MyMD requires for its pharmaceutical candidates; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which MyMD operates; MyMD's ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; MyMD's ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments; MyMD's ability to protect its trade secrets or other proprietary rights, operate without infringing upon the proprietary rights of others and prevent others from infringing on MyMD's proprietary rights; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on MyMD's results of operations, business plan and the global economy. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to MyMD is set forth in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, filed by MyMD on May 18, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and MyMD disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

