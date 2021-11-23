MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance Of U.S. Patent Covering Lead Drug Candidate MYMD-1 In A Method Of Extending Lifespan

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by delaying aging, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) today issued U.S. Patent 11,179,382 B2, titled "Methods of Reversing Normal Aging Process and Extending Lifespan." The allowed claims protect the use of MYMD-1 in a method designed to extend the lifespan of an individual.

"This patent is a timely addition to our IP portfolio as we advance toward the launch of our fully funded Phase 2 trial of MYMD-1 for aging. After a comprehensive review by USPTO, we are pleased with the broad scope of the granted claims which offer further protection for our lead drug candidate, which we believe has the potential to become the first and only FDA-approved therapeutic solution for delaying aging and prolonging healthy lifespan," said Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD.

"Our primary focus for MYMD-1 is to slow the aging process, prevent sarcopenia and frailty, and extend healthy lifespan," Dr. Chapman added. "It's also important to note that MYMD-1 shows promise in pre-clinical studies as a treatment for immune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Hashimoto's thyroiditis, and as an anti-fibrotic and anti-proliferation therapeutic."

The latest patent adds to MyMD's intellectual property portfolio of 14 granted patents (12 U.S. and two foreign) covering MYMD-1 in methods of treating chronic inflammation, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, viral infections, addictions, fibrosis, asthma, and other disorders. MyMD also holds two patents for its synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) derivative Supera-CBD. An additional 30 patent applications are pending worldwide.

About MYMD-1Originally developed for autoimmune diseases, MYMD-1's primary purpose is to slow the aging process, prevent sarcopenia and frailty, and extend healthy lifespan. Because it can cross the blood-brain barrier and gain access to the central nervous system (CNS), MYMD-1 is also positioned to be a possible treatment for brain-related disorders. Its mechanism of action and efficacy in diseases including multiple sclerosis (MS) and thyroiditis have been studied through collaborations with several academic institutions. MYMD-1 is also showing promise in pre-clinical studies as a potential treatment for post- COVID-19 complications and as an anti-fibrotic and anti-proliferation therapeutic.

MYMD-1 has shown effectiveness in pre-clinical studies in regulating the immune system by performing as a selective inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), a driver of chronic inflammation. Unlike other therapies, MYMD-1 has been shown to selectively block TNF-α when it becomes overactivated in autoimmune diseases and cytokine storms, but not block it from doing its normal job of being a first responder to any routine type of moderate infection. MYMD-1's ease of oral dosing is another differentiator compared to currently available TNF-α blockers, all of which require delivery by injection or infusion. No approved TNF inhibitor has ever been dosed orally. In addition, the drug is not immunosuppressive and has not been shown to cause the serious side effects common with traditional therapies that treat inflammation.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, is focused on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than only addressing the symptoms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-α, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19- associated depression. The Company's second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction and epilepsy. Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve upon the rapidly growing CBD market, which includes both FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as drugs. For more information, visit www.mymd.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and none of MyMD nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the timing of, and MyMD's ability to, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for clinical trials of MyMD's pharmaceutical candidates; the timing and results of MyMD's planned clinical trials for its pharmaceutical candidates; the amount of funds MyMD requires for its pharmaceutical candidates; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which MyMD operates; MyMD's ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; MyMD's ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments; MyMD's ability to protect its trade secrets or other proprietary rights, operate without infringing upon the proprietary rights of others and prevent others from infringing on MyMD's proprietary rights; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on MyMD's results of operations, business plan and the global economy. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to MyMD is set forth in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, filed by MyMD on November 12, 2021 (as amended on November 15, 2021). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and MyMD disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005524/en/