MyLife Mindfulness App Tackles Families, Sleep And Movement With New Features Launching In January

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (MDP) - Get Report MyLife , a personalized emotional wellness platform that helps kids and adults build the emotional strength and confidence to handle whatever comes their way, is introducing several new features this January. Responding to users' requests and to the changing mindfulness landscape around the Covid-19 pandemic, sleep, movement and families will see an increased presence in the app.

"Stress and anxiety have reached epidemic levels for our society, and mindfulness solutions are not one size fits all," says Co-Founder Jamie Price. "It's more critical than ever for us to respond to our users where they are and help them navigate their biggest challenges. We are focusing more on sleep, movement and families because we know they are more important than ever, while always starting every check-in with 'How are you feeling?' because it always comes back to that."

The new features will be available to premium subscribers and include:

Mindful Parent, Mindful Child

A 30-day meditation journey aimed specifically at parents, crafted by Susan Kaiser Greenland , author, expert mindfulness teacher and founding faculty member of UCLA's Mindful Awareness Research Center's facility training curriculum.

, author, expert mindfulness teacher and founding faculty member of Mindful Awareness Research Center's facility training curriculum. Users will participate in activities that guide them through a variety of exercises to remain present and grounded, including purposeful breathwork and tips to navigate power struggles within your family.

Essentials Bundles

With an eye on harried everyday lives, these time-sensitive programs are designed to let people pick activities as needed (no order necessary!), from journaling prompts to shorter meditations that all speak to a specific theme:

Gratitude Essentials: With key activities like a wakeup journal prompt and a guided meditation that celebrates resilience and inner strength.



Beginner Essentials: For anyone looking to get started or brush up on the building blocks of meditation. This package touts a variety of introductory activities, from relaxation exercises to breath awareness.



Sleep Essentials: Designed to help you hunker down and get snoring. From mindful breath exercises to snooze-friendly yoga, they offer a variety of activities short enough that you can easily fit them into your bedtime routine.



Grounding Essentials: Anxiety can be a vicious cycle, snowballing into larger and larger responses when left unattended. According to the American Psychological Association, 67 percent of U.S. adults reported an increase in stress over the past year, specifically during the pandemic. This bundle offers key activities, like a wakeup journal prompt and a guided meditation that celebrates resilience and inner strength.

Movement

Responding to a need for more physical activity in daily lives, mindful movement will see greater focus in the app. A total of 57 standalone movement activities have been added, along with a 7-day Resilience Through Movement plan.

MyLife, which launched in 2014, offers personalized mindfulness recommendations based on users checking in with how they feel mentally, physically and emotionally. The app features over 400 activities, including meditation, breathing, yoga, acupressure, journaling and more. A growing sleep category includes meditations, soundscapes, wind-downs and soon-to-launch waking up routines. The foundational activities and features are free, and a premium experience is available via subscription for $9.99/month or $58.99/year. The app is available on iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa and online at my.life.

ABOUT MYLIFEMyLife is a personalized emotional wellness platform that helps kids and adults build the emotional strength and confidence to handle whatever comes their way. The five-star-rated app, winner of the 2017 Webby People's Voice Award for Best Health App, is paving the way to everyday emotional wellness with bite-size personalized content and activities based on user emotions. Co-founded by Jamie Price and Julie Campistron in 2015, MyLife has achieved significant consumer appeal, with over 4.5 million organic downloads. Its personalized experience has been praised by users and media and has allowed the team to build the world's largest database of real-life emotional data, with over 17 million emotional check-ins to date. That data is unequivocally proving the efficacy of the app, especially as it relates to a decrease in stress and anxiety. MyLife, which was purchased by Meredith Corporation in 2019, is available on iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa and online at my.life.

ABOUT MEREDITH'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUPEngaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio, whose proprietary first-party data and insights are leveraged for National Media Group offerings.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mylife-mindfulness-app-tackles-families-sleep-and-movement-with-new-features-launching-in-january-301201191.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation