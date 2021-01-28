Myles Hunter, Co-founder And CEO Of TutorMe, Accepted Into Forbes Young Entrepreneur Council

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, the online tutoring solution of the future, announced today that Co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter has been accepted into the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger. Hunter was selected to join YEC based on his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership.

"I am honored to be selected to join the Young Entrepreneur Council," shared Hunter. "I am looking forward to sharing my experiences and inspiring other young leaders to start their entrepreneurial journey."

Scott Gerber, founder of YEC, says, "We are honored to welcome Myles to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem."

For more information about YEC, visit yec.co ; for more details on TutorMe, visit TutorMe.com.

About TutorMe TutorMe is the online tutor of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K-12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio network. TutorMe is a recipient of HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award and has received the Timmy for Best Tech for Good in LA, a National Parenting Product Award, and a Mom's Choice Award.

About Zovio Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Media Contacts Alanna Vitucci alanna.vitucci@zovio.com858 668 2586 x11636

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myles-hunter-co-founder-and-ceo-of-tutorme-accepted-into-forbes-young-entrepreneur-council-301217591.html

SOURCE TutorMe