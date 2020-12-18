Mylan Wins Summary Judgment In EpiPen® Litigation Brought By Sanofi

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (VTRS) today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas entered summary judgment in Mylan's favor in the lawsuit brought against it by Sanofi related to its EpiPen® products.

Viatris is extremely pleased with this significant action by the Court as it rejects Sanofi's baseless attempts to argue that Mylan used anticompetitive practices to market EpiPen and goes a long way in supporting the Company's commitment to vigorously defend itself against unfounded claims.

For the past three years, Sanofi, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, has unjustly pursued money damages and attempted to blame Mylan for Sanofi's own failures in marketing Auvi-Q. The Court's favorable judgment should put an end to this attempt by Sanofi to advance a false narrative against Mylan and to use the antitrust laws to punish, rather than promote, competition. More than five years ago, Sanofi completely recalled Auvi-Q from the market and decided to return the product to the inventor after the product was found to potentially have inaccurate dosage delivery.

About EpiPenEpiPen is used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. Mylan has worked to allow access to Epinephrine in schools and public entities, so it can be readily available for any child who needs it. Mylan has given away more than 1 million EpiPen products to schools across America. These free pens have been used thousands of times, potentially saving lives.

About Viatris Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway TM. Formed in November 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc , LinkedIn and YouTube .

