Mylan Announces Appointment Of Experienced Pharmaceutical Executive Bill Szablewski As Head Of Capital Markets For Viatris

HERTFORDSHIRE, England, and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (MYL) - Get Report today announced that Bill Szablewski, CFA, has joined the company as Head of Capital Markets, in a new leadership role working closely with senior leadership. He will be serving in that same capacity for VIATRIS TM ("Viatris").

At Viatris, Szablewski will be responsible for building Viatris' brand, reputation and network of relationships in global capital markets across equity and fixed income investors. Szablewski will oversee the company's investor relations and treasury functions and will be a member the Global Finance leadership team reporting to Sanjeev Narula, the future chief financial officer of Viatris.

Mylan Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury said: "We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the team and believe that his leadership skills and vast expertise in capital markets and investor relations will be essential as we grow Viatris and develop as a company."

Szablewski added: "I'm excited to be joining Viatris at this pivotal time as we prepare to launch a new kind of healthcare company focused on delivering high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries. I look forward to telling the Viatris story while building strong relationships across the investment community and financial markets globally."

Szablewski has nearly 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Szablewski most recently served as Assistant Treasurer, Capital Markets at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report. During his time at Bristol Myers Squibb, his work supported the successful shareholder vote and debt financing for the Celgene acquisition. He managed external relationships with banking counterparties, rating agencies, and fixed income investors and analysts. Prior to this role, Szablewski served as Director of Investor Relations, with responsibilities that included supporting the executive leadership team, developing and executing investor relations strategy, and global shareholder targeting campaigns. He is a CFA Charterholder, received his MBA from Drexel University and his bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech.

