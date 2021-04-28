MyKlovr Announced As Finalist By EdTech Digest For Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- myKlovr, a virtual college counseling platform that puts a dedicated counselor into every student's pocket, this week was excitedly announced as a finalist in the EdTech Awards 2021 by EdTech Digest.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- myKlovr, a virtual college counseling platform that puts a dedicated counselor into every student's pocket, this week was excitedly announced as a finalist in the EdTech Awards 2021 by EdTech Digest.

The EdTech Digest recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributors in transforming education through technology. The magazine highlights brands and companies that enrich the lives of learners everywhere, including myKlovr in their 2021 list.

"It is a privilege to have been named a finalist for a second year in a row by the prestigious publication, EdTech Digest. This award further confirms the success of our personalized artificial intelligence and predictive analytics solution, as well as its direct and actionable application in the education world," said Gustavo Dolfino, Founder and CEO of myKlovr.

EdTech Digest is celebrating its 11 th year in operation, as a US-based program that is regarded as the largest recognition program in all of education technology.

"The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working - in many unexpected ways - ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, Editor in Chief of EdTech Digest.

MyKlovr has made a name for themselves by helping all students to get into the best possible college with 24x7 personalized, automated advice, available from grade 9 and upward. Should college not be part of the student's plan, myKlovr also provides support and resources for vocational training and high-paying jobs right out of high school.

For more information about myKlovr, visit: https://myklovr.com/.

Further information about The EdTech Awards is available here: https://edtechdigest.com/.

For more, see #EdTechAwards and follow @edtechdigest here: https://twitter.com/edtechdigest.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myklovr-announced-as-finalist-by-edtech-digest-for-second-consecutive-year-301279418.html

SOURCE myKlovr