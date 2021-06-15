MyHotels® Announces Permanent Move To Four-Day Workweek With Three-Day Weekends: Providing Increased Employee Satisfaction And Major Increase In Productivity

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHotels™ ( https://www.myhotels.sa/) recently announced it was shifting to a four-day workweek, after having tried the hybrid model as a cost-saving, efficiency measure beginning in March of 2021. MyHotels® quickly noticed a sharp increase in productivity and employee satisfaction along with reduced operational costs related to a decrease in electricity and other utility consumption in just a few months. Citing multiple studies that outline the benefits of the reduced workweek, including reduced employee stress, increased quality of work, and employee retention, MyHotels® plans to continue using the new model indefinitely. MyHotels® is the leading Saudi online travel agency (OTA), which has recently created a popular no-hassle Umrah travel package for customers seeking to enter Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage.

"What we've discovered is that when we trust our employees to get the work done in a shorter amount of time, they actually work harder and smarter," said Emad Alabbas, CEO of MyHotels®. "We noticed our staff is more creative, more punctual, and more productive in general. A four-day workweek focuses their attention more effectively and creates a better sense of work-life balance. Employees report lower stress and higher engagement scores - our staff is just happier and much more motivated. Judiciously reducing working hours has been a good decision, and we aim to continue giving our employees more time to spend with their families."

MyHotels® is a full service, a Saudi online travel agency (OTA) with multi-tiered packages that include:

Accommodations (Launched Since January 2016 ): With relationships across the hospitality industry, MyHotels® offers accommodations booking services through affiliates and partners, giving customers direct pricing and significant savings from a wide variety of hotels, hotel apartments, villas, and hostels covering more than 1,000,000 accommodations/properties across 80,000 destinations worldwide.

Transfers (Launched on March 2021): even choice Shared or Private Transfers, will be Reliable and safe pickup from airport-to-hotel and hotel-to-airport transfers as well, Our range of transfers will ensure our customers will get to where they want without any headaches, our range of transfers coving 700 destinations worldwide.

Activities/Holiday Packages (Launched Since January 2016): Convenient holiday packages that combine transport, lodging, meals, and entertainment activities under one rate. When available, packages may also include the provision of a tour guide for a wide variety of destinations: local, regional or international.

Flight Reservations and Ticketing (Launched on June 2021): Reservations available from over 750 airlines and 200+ low-cost carriers worldwide, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Visas (Launched Since January 2016): Professional, timely visa services that include visa education and related travel information requirements.

Professional, timely visa services that include visa education and related travel information requirements. MyHotels® Umrah (Launched Since April 2020 ): B2C Umrah Packages and B2B Umrah Booking. MyHotels® Umrah An Official and Approved Member of The Saudi Global Distribution System Maqam (Saudi GDS), MyHotels® launched a full B2C Umrah travel service in April of 2020, which includes issuing an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa to each traveler, allowing entry into Saudi Arabia . MyHotels® Umrah also provides Umrah services to Umrah Operators and their external agents by giving them the ability to book Makkah and Madinah Hotels with a BRN ID, so that they can issue Umrah Visas for their groups. These services are identical for Umrah transfers booking.

About MyHotels®

Founded in Saudi Arabia in 2016 and headquartered in Makkah, MyHotels® is an online travel agency dedicated to worldwide travel packages, accommodations reservations, and related services for both B2B and B2C customers. By leveraging positive relationships across the industry, MyHotels® has become a recognized and trusted global travel brand. Learn more at: www.MyHotels.SA

