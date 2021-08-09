MyHempRX's Doctor Endorsed CBD Skincare Line Revolutionizes K-Beauty

DORAL, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This blend of Korean beauty with the CBD trend is revolutionizing the skincare industry and even doctors are on board. MyHempRX's new K-Beauty inspired luxury collection, LIV Skin, brings to life their line of botanical products by blending traditional Eastern medicine and modern Western Science.

Susie and Bruce Hutson, Jamaican natives, and founders of MyHempRX, used their 20 years of experience in the cosmetics industry to develop LIV Skin with the help of Dr. Luis Viñas, Head of Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach, FL, catching the attention of many with their innovative approach featuring the brand on Modern Living with Kathy Ireland® as one of the latest lifestyle B2C trends to breakthrough in the cosmetic industry.

What makes CBD infused K-Beauty so revolutionary?

Plant-Based and Natural:LIV Skin's product line includes innovative and effective blends of all-natural ingredients including Mishima Mushroom extract considered the "Healing Mushroom" for its powerful anti-inflammatory benefits, USDA Organic CBD and sqaulane & Vitamin E which when formulated together, create a powerful antioxidant to help reduce and reverse scarring pigmentation caused from UV damage bringing forth LIV Skin Hydrate & Strengthen Firming Facial Moisturizer, Eye Energy, illumin-Essence + Serum and The LIV Skin Recovery Elixir.

For All Skin Types:Products are gentle and perfect for both sensitive and aging skin.

Understanding what goes onto your skin is important not only to your skin health but your overall health which is why the ingredient pamphlet can be found in three different languages: English, Spanish, and French. In addition, all LIV Skin products come in sustainable packaging.

MSRP:Products start at $37.20

Launch Date: August 5, 2021

About LIV Skin

Your Brand, Your Way, Jamaican owners Susie & Bruce Hutson take it back to their roots with their company MyHempRX developing a new Korean Beauty inspired CBD line, LIV Skin, using only USDA Organic CBD and doctor endorsed by Dr. Luis Viñas, a renowned plastic surgeon in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please visit: https://myhemprx.com/pages/meet-liv-skin.

