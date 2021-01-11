Myeloid Therapeutics And MaxCyte Enter Clinical And Commercial Licensing Agreement To Advance Myeloid's Cell Therapy Programs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc., a company harnessing and reprogramming myeloid cells to treat cancers, and MaxCyte, Inc., a global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, today announce the signing of a clinical and commercial licensing agreement.

Myeloid Therapeutics will obtain non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation ® technology and ExPERT™ platform. This agreement enables Myeloid to advance its pipeline programs, including for engineered cell therapies targeting solid tumors, T cell lymphoma, and glioblastoma. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive undisclosed development and approval milestones, and sales-based payments, along with other licensing fees.

Myeloid's ATAK™ platform leverages the unique power of myeloid cells to help patients fighting cancers that, until now, have been very difficult to treat. By targeting myeloid cells, the technology allows for diverse applications and Myeloid's pipeline expansion is ongoing.

"We are very excited to be working with MaxCyte, an established leader in cell engineering. This agreement provides long-term access to MaxCyte's unique electroporation technology platform, representing an important enabling step in the continued clinical advancement of targeted cell-based therapies, for patients with few if no options," said Daniel Getts, PhD, CEO of Myeloid."The ease of use and integration of MaxCyte instruments into our workflow allows us to envision rapid-same-day turnaround of cell treatments for patients presenting with aggressive tumors."

Doug Doerfler, President & CEO of MaxCyte, said: "We are proud to support Myeloid's work and are excited about the company's novel approach to engineering and harnessing the innate capabilities of the myeloid cell. This agreement represents an important achievement for MaxCyte as it expands the use of our next-generation technology platform to support engineering in novel cell types. Myeloid's ATAK™ technology is being developed for several critical applications in cancer."

MaxCyte's ExPERT instrument portfolio represents the next generation of leading, clinically validated, electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enable the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics.

About Myeloid TherapeuticsMyeloid Therapeutics is an immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to harness myeloid cells to eradicate cancer and other diseases. The Company's ATAK TM platform technology can be broadly applied, and it is initially advancing a cell therapy program for T cell lymphoma and a primed monocyte approach to treat glioblastoma. The ATAK platform is scalable to multiple treatment modalities and other disease areas in collaboration with partners. Myeloid expects to enter the clinic with its two lead programs in the first half of 2021. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

About MaxCyteMaxCyte is a clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company. As the inventors of the premier cell-engineering enabling technology, the Company helps bring the promise of next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies to life. The Company's technology is currently being deployed by leading drug developers worldwide, including all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. MaxCyte licenses have been granted for more than 120 cell therapy programs, with more than 90 licensed for clinical use, and the Company has now entered into twelve clinical/commercial license partnerships with leading cell therapy and gene editing developers. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myeloid-therapeutics-and-maxcyte-enter-clinical-and-commercial-licensing-agreement-to-advance-myeloids-cell-therapy-programs-301204744.html

SOURCE MaxCyte, Inc.; Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.