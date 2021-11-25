Mydecine Innovations Group Named Among Business Worldwide Magazine's List Of Top 20 Most Innovative Companies To Watch

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Denver, Colorado, Mydecine innovations Group is a biotechnology and digital tech company specialising in innovative, novel therapeutics for the treatment of certain mental health issues and addictions.

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Denver, Colorado, Mydecine innovations Group is a biotechnology and digital tech company specialising in innovative, novel therapeutics for the treatment of certain mental health issues and addictions. Using a combination of world-class technology and drug development infrastructure, Mydecine is focused on improving the lives of millions of people worldwide. This trailblazing work has led to the company being named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2021.

The list is a celebration of disruptive organisations that are challenging the status quo in their respective fields. The companies listed cover a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, banking, construction, energy and more. All are at the forefront of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures, and all have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and services that drive positive change.

Millions of people around the globe suffer from mental health and addiction issues, but there isn't a guaranteed "fix-all" pharmaceutical treatment available. Mydecine Innovations Group is at the cutting-edge of an exciting new trend that combines technology with natural ingredients, offering an innovative solution to an age-old problem.

Since its establishment in 2020, the company has wasted no time in its mission. Co-founders Joshua Bartch (CEO), Damon Michaels (COO) and Robert Roscow (CSO) are firm believers in the potential of psychedelic assisted psychotherapies, and are collaborating with leading educational establishments including Johns Hopkins University, Imperial College of London and the University of Alberta. Their key focus right now is on three core areas; Intellectual Property and R&D, Clinical Trials and Technology, and their aim is to demonstrate how compounds found in nature such as psilocybin can be improved for safe medical use.

Mydecine's focus to date has been on two key areas- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) & Psychological Trauma in Veterans; and Nicotine Addiction. In the USA alone, approximately 7,300 veterans commit suicide every year - that's one every 72 minutes. Smoking is another big killer, attributed to 20% of deaths in America every year, and while millions of smokers want to quit, success rates hover at around 7%.

There's a growing movement based around the use of psychedelics (particularly "magic mushrooms") to treat addiction and trauma based mental illnesses, and Mydecine is at the forefront. In just over a year the company has bult up an impressive network of collaborators, with eight clinical trial sites and five sponsored research sites around the world to date.

Through their exclusive partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, Mydecine has access to a cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility and Health Canada Scheduled 1 Drugs and Substances Dealer's License, so the future of mental health and addiction treatments already looks much brighter.

To find out more, visit https://www.mydecine.com

More information on the winners and the Awards themselves can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2021/

