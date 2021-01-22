Mydecine Innovations Group Included In First-Ever Psychedelics ETF

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company'), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, has been included in the first-ever Psychedelics Exchanged Traded Fund (ETF).

The Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF index, which was announced in December 2020 and includes 17 companies in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to start trading on Tuesday, January 26 under the ticker PSYK on the NEO exchange.

"While medicinal psychedelics are certainly not new, the legal market and the ability to invest in these cutting-edge companies certainly is new," said Joshua Bartch, Co-Founder & CEO, Mydecine. "Together, with these 17 companies, Mydecine is helping to build an industry that is investing in and researching innovative solutions for treating previously untreatable mental illness. We are honored that we are included, and we are also mindful that this now gives more people, who may be new to the space, the ability to access and diversify their investments. By having exposure to many different companies with solid fundamentals, but different approaches, philosophies, indications, and technologies, is healthy for investors in the industry."

The ETF will will track an underlying index - the North American Psychedelic Stock Index - provided by the German-based Solactive. Additional details on the ETF , including how it is weighted and conditioned, can be found here.

Additionally, the Company will be participating in the KCSA Virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference, at 10:20 AM ET on Wednesday January 27, 2021.

About Mydecine Innovations GroupMydecine Innovations Group™ (CSE: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company's world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecine's core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world's best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

