Mydecine Innovations Group Engages JBN Partners, LLC For Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company'), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today announced that the company has engaged JBN Partners, LLC ("JBN") to increase public awareness of and interest in the Company, its management and its products by coordinating certain investor relations and corporate financial public relations with members of the investment community, the financial media and the public, in general. The services agreement with JBN has a six-month term with a total payment value of USD$150,000.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first-and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine Innovations Group was founded in 2020 on the guiding principle that there is a significant unmet need and lack of Innovations in the mental health and treatment environments. Mydecine Innovations Group is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise, focusing on psychedelic therapy underpinned by other novel molecules with differentiated therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world's foremost authorities connected by best practices, Mydecine Innovations Group aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines across its platforms, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately change the way we treat mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's vision is to bridge the current gap between what the cognitive healthcare system currently provides with the needs of the patients. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

