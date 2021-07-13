Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Launch Of Mindleap Version 2.0

The digital health platform will provide the infrastructure to support the conscious and trustworthy adoption of psychedelics

DENVER, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company'), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health ("Mindleap"), is launching the 2.0 version of its virtual health platform on July 30, 2021 (see Mindleap.com), which provides the infrastructure to support the conscious and trustworthy adoption of psychedelics into the broader categories of mental health and inner wellness.

"We are providing a platform that can help transform the lives of millions of people," said Mindleap Interim CEO & Technical Director William Cook. "Our aim is to bring conscious and trustworthy support for people on their daily mental-health journey while also supporting life-changing healing experiences."

Mindleap is designed to support users via a number of complementary features, including a media library that contains guided meditations, sound journeys, and educational content about inner wellness and psychedelic medicines. Mindleap's media content is developed in partnership with world-class researchers and practitioners who study and practice various aspects of psychedelic medicines and treatments, mental health, and neuroscience. Some of the guests featured on Mindleap 2.0 content include leading researchers such as David Erritzoe, MD, Ph.D. from Imperial College of London, John Cline, Ph.D. from Yale, as well as Gregory Wells, PhD, and Marcela Ot'alora G. from MAPS.

Mindleap 2.0 also features a focus on the community that allows users to get to know and learn from mental health specialists via media and written posts. Once users are ready, they can schedule and attend encrypted video support sessions via the platform and receive guidance from psychedelic integration or inner wellness specialists. Users can monitor and log various aspects of their inner wellness via the updated private health journal. Additionally, they have the option to temporarily share their health journal with a specialist during a private video support call, to help specialists develop a better understanding of how they're doing.

"The platform provides the optimal community space for users to develop trust in and connect with support professionals," said Nicholas Martin, Mindleap's Director of Specialists & Community. "Users will be able to connect with integration specialists who have demonstrated experience and training from psychedelic integration training programs."

Mindleap is also being designed to support patient care and monitoring that supports clinical trials, including those being run by Mindleap's parent company, Mydecine Innovations Group. Together, Mindleap's content library, health journal, community platform, video support sessions, and practice management portal make it an advanced bundled solution that is paving the way for the future of mental health.

About Mydecine Innovations GroupMydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company's world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecine's core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world's best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com and https://mindleap.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Mindleap HealthMindleap Health Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mydecine, is a virtual healthcare company that offers technology solutions that allow people to improve their mental health and wellbeing. Mindleap is a virtual health platform that provides our users with inner wellness resources to assist them in their daily mental-health journey. Mindleap features a community of professionals, a private health journal, and an ever-expanding content library that includes meditations and psychoeducation materials from experts in mental health. Mindleap provides the space for users to videoconference with professionals who can support them in psychedelic integration, as well as their inner wellness journeys more broadly. The Mindleap infrastructure is designed to foster the conscious and trustworthy adoption of psychedelics into a widely accepted approach to mental health and inner wellness.

