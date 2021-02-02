MyCrypto Completely Revamps; Launches New Multi-Account Ethereum Wallet Manager

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCrypto, Inc. ( https://www.mycrypto.com ), an open-source interface that simplifies the process of storing, sending, and receiving digital assets, announced today it has launched a new version of the platform.

MyCrypto's new platform empowers users to manage all of their Ethereum accounts in one place. Other interfaces offer single-account management or read-only multi-account viewing, and MyCrypto is going a step further by allowing users to take action upon all of their Ethereum accounts from their MyCrypto Dashboard.

Part of the launch also includes 'Protected Transactions,' which is a feature designed to prevent sending money to scams (or any unintended addresses), which are prevalent in the industry. Additionally, the launch includes a top-down rebuilding of the entire platform's design, a membership subscription, and a laundry list of UX-enhancing features .

The launch comes at a time when the Ethereum ecosystem is seeing a massive increase in adoption:

In December 2020 , Ethereum 2.0 took the first steps towards launch and has nearly 3 Million ETH locked into it's proof of stake contract.

, Ethereum 2.0 took the first steps towards launch and has nearly 3 Million ETH locked into it's proof of stake contract. The number of unique Ethereum addresses recently surpassed 130 Million - an increase of 50 Million in just the past 12 months.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency are gaining attention around the globe due to the recent $GME, r/wallstreetbets, and Robinhood happenings.

"This increase in adoption comes with the demand for easier access to multiple accounts," said Taylor Monahan, Founder & CEO of MyCrypto. "It's a common practice for users to have multiple accounts to help preserve their privacy and anonymity, and we're adjusting to meet these needs."

About MyCryptoDeveloped by and for the community, MyCrypto was created in 2018 by Taylor Monahan, a co-founder of MyEtherWallet. Taylor's vision is to provide a platform that allows users to manage their cryptocurrency safely, securely, and with peace of mind. For more information please visit https://www.mycrypto.com .

