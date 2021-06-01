Myconic Capital Becomes Ketamine One

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (NEO: MEDI) is pleased to announce that effective June 3, 2021 it will change its name to KetamineOne Capital Limited (" Ketamine One" or the " Company") from Myconic Capital Corp. and do business under the "Ketamine One" brand (the " Name Change"). Concurrently, the Company will transition to a single-purpose company from an investment issuer. Ketamine One will continue to trade under the stock symbol "MEDI" on the NEO Exchange ("NEO"). The Company has also significantly expanded its leadership team with the appointment of a Chief Medical Officer, Chief Research Officer, as well as a President of Clinic Operations.

Ketamine One's board of directors has appointed Dr. Mark Kimmins as the Company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kimmins is a medical doctor and surgeon who is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada, and a Fellow of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. He has extensive experience in academic medicine, subspecialty community medicine, cannabis medicine and healthcare-related business, which are areas of expertise that will be applied to help lead as an officer of the Company.

Najla Guthrie has been appointed by the Company's board of directors as Chief Research Officer. Ms. Guthrie joins Ketamine One as part of the previously announced acquisition of KGK Science Inc. from Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., where she has held the role of President & CEO since 1997. Over 23 years, Najla has grown the London-based business to become a leading North American contract research organization that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis and emerging psychedelic industries.

Additionally, Keith White has been hired by the Company as President of Clinic Operations. Mr. White joins Ketamine One as part of the previously announced acquisition of 14 medical cannabis clinics, in the same role held with Aleafia Health to ensure the continuity and ongoing growth of the clinical assets. During his tenure, he led patient growth initiatives that resulted in an 84 per cent annual increase in medical cannabis sales, while rapidly implementing scalable technological solutions to enable patient care to continue virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keith is a dynamic executive with over 20 years of senior leadership experience with growth-oriented, private healthcare companies.

"We are excited to reveal the re-brand of the Company to Ketamine One, which more accurately reflects our vision to quickly become a leader in the delivery of breakthrough mental wellbeing treatments," said Adam Deffett, VP of Capital Markets for Ketamine One. "The Company's new identity is another step in the creation of a network of critical infrastructure needed to safely advance innovative mental wellness treatments and technology, and today's leadership appointments provide the experience needed to execute on this strategy. Having recently completed two important acquisitions and elevating its operational and strategic strength with additional leadership, Ketamine One is ready to accelerate its plan of aggregating and adding value to medical clinics and research facilities across North America," added Mr. Deffett.

In accordance with the Name Change, the Company has launched its new website at www.ketamine.one. The new website prominently features the strength and clarity of the new Ketamine One brand, with content that includes but is not limited to being about the Company, the market potential, mental health, investor materials and news. Further, the contact information for investors and other interested parties contained on the website as well as within this news release has been updated to reflect the Name Change. Employee email addresses have also been updated, while Ketamine One's new social media profiles have been secured and will be launched in due course.

As part of becoming a single-purpose company, Ketamine One will be reconfiguring its operating assets, investments and other resources to be focused on achieving its vision of becoming a North American leader in mental health. A material change report in connection with the Name Change will be filed by the Company less than 10 days from the effective date of the Name Change.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) (NEO: MEDI) is a single-purpose company focused becoming a North American leader in mental health. In 2021, the Company has acquired a network of 14 national medical cannabis clinics as well as KGK Science Inc., a leading North American contract research organization that provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis and emerging psychedelic industries.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

" Robert Meister"Robert Meister, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor RelationsTel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)Email: IR@ketamine.one Web: www.ketamine.one Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and future prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.