Myconic Capital Appoints Adam Deffett As Vice President Of Capital Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (formerly, Auralite Investments Inc.) (CSE: MEDI) (the " Company" or " Myconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Adam Deffett, CFA, as Vice President of Capital Markets & Communications. Mr. Deffett will lead the Company's internal capital markets initiatives, as well as associated infrastructure and M&A activity with a goal of amplifying its presence across industry and institutional channels.

"Myconic continues to effectively manage its existing investment portfolio, while evaluating accretive clinical consolidation investment opportunities; underpinned by EBITDA and experienced operators," commented Adam Deffett. "I look forward to working with Myconic's C-Suite to expand their capital markets strategies and M&A tactics, in accordance with its existing investment policy and in pursuit of providing significant value to our stakeholders."

Adam Deffett is a senior capital markets professional with over 15 years of experience in the Canadian equity markets. Adam began his career at RBC Capital Markets and has held senior positions in both sales and trading at various Canadian banks and independent dealers, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Institutional Sales at Laurentian Bank. He has extensive experience in capital raising, shareholder communication and capital markets strategy. Adam also has experience in regulated industries, advising several companies in the cannabis sector before joining a publicly listed company as Senior VP, Corporate Development. Adam graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and is a CFA Charterholder.

ABOUT MYCONIC

Myconic Capital Corp is an investment issuer with a diversified portfolio that is focused on emerging companies active in the high-tech, real estate, cannabis, mining and health & wellness sectors.

