Myconic Capital Announces Closing Of Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (formerly, Auralite Investments Inc.) (CSE: MEDI) (FRA: MY0) (the " Company" or " Myconic") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of March 10, 2021, it has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding equity of Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy, PLLC (" Mindscape") a mental health and pain clinic based in Houston, Texas. As a result, Myconic made a cash payment of US$50,000 and issued 94,292 common shares of Myconic (the " Payment Shares") to the sole owner of Mindscape.

The Payment Shares are subject to a lockup period of twelve months, with one third of the Payment Shares each being released at intervals of four, six, and twelve months following closing.

ABOUT MINDSCAPE

Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy, PLLC is a clinic in Houston, Texas, offering affordable delivery of concierge IV ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant mood disorders, mental health disorders, and chronic pain conditions. Operated by Dr. Quang Henderson, a licensed Board-Certified Emergency Physician with over 20 years of experience with ketamine, Mindscape assists people dealing with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, and other mood disorders using the medical procedure of IV ketamine treatments in low dose, high dose, or private sessions.

Mindscape is the only IV ketamine clinic in Houston to offer virtual reality-based guided meditation to complement IV ketamine infusions in the treatment of depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and other mood disorders.

ABOUT MYCONIC

Myconic Capital Corp is an investment issuer with a diversified portfolio that is focused on emerging companies active in the high-tech, real estate, cannabis, mining and health & wellness sectors.

