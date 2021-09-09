MyBookie Oddsmaker Shares Championship Odds And Season Predictions For 2021 NFL Season

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To prime bettors for the upcoming season, MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss shares his last-minute Super Bowl prognostications for each NFL Team heading into the 2021 pro-football campaign. The Chiefs, Bucs, and Packers are among the favorites to come out on top, but the veteran oddsmaker says other teams could make the leap into the league's elite.

Super Bowl LVI Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +450Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550Green Bay Packers +900Buffalo Bills +1100 San Francisco 49ers +1400 Cleveland Browns +1400Baltimore Ravens +1600Los Angeles Rams +1600New England Patriots +2200Dallas Cowboys +2400Tennessee Titans +2400Seattle Seahawks +2500Minnesota Vikings +2800Denver Broncos +3000New Orleans Saints +3500Miami Dolphins +3500Indianapolis Colts +3500Los Angeles Chargers +3500Pittsburgh Steelers +4000Arizona Cardinals +4000Washington Football Team +4000Chicago Bears +4500Las Vegas Raiders +6000New York Giants +6600Atlanta Falcons +7000Jacksonville Jaguars +8000Carolina Panthers +8000Philadelphia Eagles +9000Cincinnati Bengals +125000New York Jets +150000Detroit Lions +150000Houston Texans +20000

Contenders to consider.

MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss says it's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Tennessee Titans who are his top picks to come out on top.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: "The Bucs play the twenty-ninth most difficult schedule in the league. Tampa could be better on defense than they were last year, and there's no way Tom Brady allows the Bucs to take a backward step. Tampa Bay plays against the AFC East and the NFC East, two of the worst divisions in football. Brady and the Bucs should roll this season."

Tennessee Titans: "The Titans improved on both sides of the ball signing Janoris Jenkins, Bud Dupree and Julio Jones. Pair those new additions with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill and receiver A.J. Brown and you have a championship level squad. Oh, and Derrick Henry is still the best running back in the league."

Buffalo Bills: "The team should do a lot of winning. Quarterback Josh Allen is a top MVP candidate and has great chemistry with star WR Stefon Diggs. The defense will be much improved. If they can answer for an uncertain run game, the 2021 Bills could be the franchise's best in many years."

Sleeper teams poised to break into the 2021 NFL playoffs.

LA Chargers (+500 to win AFC West Division)

Strauss: "Let's not forget that 7 of the Chargers' losses last season were by a single score. If they were to even have managed to win 3 or 4 of those, things would have been very different indeed. This is a team that has a definite shot at making the playoffs."

New York Giants (+300 to win NFC East Division)

Strauss: "The Giants will face just 5 teams who ended last season with a winning record. If QB Daniel Jones can step up in his 3rd year look for the Giants to win the division."

Arizona Cardinals (+400 to win NFC West Division)

Strauss: "The addition of veterans on both sides of the football might well help their cause this season. That includes 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt and 7-time Pro-Bowl WR A.J. Green. With All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins on the other side, QB Kyler Murray has some serious firepower at his disposal. After a "meh" 2020, don't be surprised if Arizona finally makes the leap."

Will Tom Brady retire if he wins an eighth Super Bowl ring?

When Tampa Bay takes on Dallas this Thursday, quarterback Tom Brady will start the quest to add to his record seven Super Bowl victories. If Brady secures another ring, will it be time for the greatest quarterback of all time to hang it up?

We wouldn't bet on it.

David Strauss Prediction: Brady wins his eighth title and comes back to attempt a three-peat in Tampa Bay next season.

